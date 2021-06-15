"I did not sleep with Austin McBroom": Erika Costell explains lipstick situation as fans slam Austin for "cheating"

On Monday, June 14th, Erika Costell posted a TikTok video in attempts to explain to her fans that she and Austin McBroom were not having an affair. This follows the allegations made by Tana Mongeau regarding a mysterious lipstick that was found in his car.

Just hours before the highly anticipated June 12th fight between Austin McBroom and Bryce Hall for the YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event, Tana Mongeau made allegations via TikTok and Twitter claiming that Austin McBroom was cheating on his wife, Catherine Paiz.

one time austin mcbroom was cheating on catherine with a random bitch and she left a lipstick in his car



then i was sitting with jake in the car and he gets a facetime



it’s from austin (crying) and catherine, yelling “IS THIS TANA’S LIPSTICK AUSTIN SAYS IT IS”



(it wasn’t) — oops (@tanamongeau) June 12, 2021

Also read: "So embarrassing": DJ Khaled trolled over "awkward" performance at YouTubers vs TikTokers boxing event

Erika Costell claims the lipstick is hers

In a now-deleted TikTok video, Tana alleged that Catherine called her one day asking if a lipstick found in Austin's car was hers, in which the former claimed she lied and said yes only to "save the kids".

Austin McBroom eventually replied, calling Tana a "clout chaser".

However, Erika Costell later on responded to both Tana and Austin on Twitter stating that the lipstick was hers.

it was actually a lip liner….can i get that back? — Erika Costell (@erikacostell) June 13, 2021

This led to fans insinuating that Erika Costell was the girl in Austin's car, whom he was allegedly "cheating" with, according to Tana Mongeau. The former assistant to Jake Paul later on began to receive a lot of hate.

Also read: Video showing Sienna Mae allegedly kissing and groping "unconscious" Jack Wright sparks fury, Twitter slams her for "lying"

Erika Costell explains the situation

On Monday evening, Erika Costell posted a TikTok with the following caption:

"No, I'm not a home wrecker lmao- I just wanted some justice for my KKW. Lighten up y'all life is too short to be worried about anyone but you"

She began explaining by claiming that she was only worried about retrieving the lipstick.

"I was genuinely curious if I could get it back. It was KKW, my favorite shade."

Afterwards, Erika denied the affair allegations.

"No, I did not sleep with Austin McBroom. First of all, there were three of us in his lambo, we were speeding, got pulled over for it, and since it was a sudden stop, all my sh** flew out of my purse."

She ended the TikTok by claiming that she "doesn't lie" anymore, despite having done so in the past.

Erika Costell posts TikTok video to explain the lipstick situation to those accusing her of being a "homewrecker" (Image via TikTok)

Fans believe Erika, considering that her story sounds credible, according to many. However, after other women began exposing Austin McBroom for his alleged infidelity, fans claim they no longer know who to believe anymore.

Also read: Austin McBroom, accused by Tana Mongeau of cheating on his wife, calls Tana a "clout chaser"

Help Sportskeeda improve its coverage of pop culture news. Take the 3-minute survey now.

Edited by david.benjamin