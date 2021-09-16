Olivia O'Brien and Logan Paul spark dating rumors after reportedly spending the night together

Ever since Olivia O'Brien collaborated with singer Gnash for the hit song I hate U, I love U, she has become one of the most popular musicians worldwide. The pop singer is now rumored to be dating YouTuber-boxer Logan Paul after the two were spotted leaving a restaurant together in London during the early hours of the day.

Olivia O'Brien and Logan Paul spotted together in London (Image via The Mega Agency)

The 21-year-old singer is a close friend of Logan Paul and the two were rumored to be dating behind the spotlight. Olivia O'Brien also appeared on the latest BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards, where she hinted at being in a relationship with the YouTuber.

It has also been speculated that O'Brien's song Josslyn, released in early 2020, was about her relationship with Logan Paul.

Is Olivia O'Brien dating Logan Paul?

The Empty singer was rumored to be dating the controversial boxer, but speculations came to an end after the latter went on to court model Josie Canseco.

In Olivia O'Brien's song Josslyn, the lyrics are allegedly alluding to Paul not considering them a couple. The lyrics read:

"I know we never said where we drew the line / But I was in your bed almost every night / I thought we made it clear how we felt, read the signs / But now there's nothing left / 'Cause you did nothing right.”

The song went on to become a hit, amassing close to 100 million streams on Spotify. Sparking much curiosity about its subject, many linked the song to Logan Paul. Subsequently, Olivia O'Brien had to endlessly deny these rumors. She stated in an interview with Entertainment Tonight:

“It's not about someone I actually dated, I always refer to guys I talk to as my 'exes' ... They are just boys who made me emotionally unwell. It's definitely about a real situation but the girl's name isn't Josslyn."

“I’m here as a member of the Logang”: Olivia O’Brien

In the latest episode of the BFFs podcast, Olivia O’Brien made an appearance during YouTuber Mike Majlak’s interview. Majlak, who also co-hosts the Impaulsive podcast with Logan Paul, cheekily smiled when O’Brien was asked about her presence in London alongside the two YouTubers. The singer offered a curt response:

“I’m here as a member of the Logang [Logan Paul gang]”

Olivia O'Brien also whispered:

“s*x.”

Unwilling to let it slide, Dave Portnoy went on to question her:

“Are you f**king Logan? Is that it?”

To which the singer replied:

“Yeah sure.”

The conversation between her and Majlak took place in a light-hearted manner. The only other evidence of Logan Paul and Olivia O’Brien dating would be them leaving the Chiltern Firehouse restaurant together, in London.

Neither of the two have confirmed their relationship as of now.

