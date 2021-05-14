Logan Paul’s ex-girlfriend Josie Canseco and Bryce Hall hint at being involved with each other

Logan Paul’s ex-girlfriend and model/internet personality Josie Cancelo is rumored to be involved with American social media personality Bryce Hall.

Bryce Hall has only recently had a breakup with fellow internet personality Addison Rae. The couple had been dating since late 2019, but now it seems that Hall is currently involved with Logan Paul’s ex-girlfriend.

Josie Canseco and Logan Paul had a breakup in November 2020, the latter revealed in an “Impaulsive” podcast episode. Bryce Hall and Josie Canseco were earlier rumored to have gotten together in early March. The two’s latest social media activity has further fuelled rumors of a relationship, although unconfirmed.

Logan Paul’s ex-girlfriend Josie Canseco and Bryce Hall might be in a relationship

Earlier today ie. May 14th 2021, Bryce Hall posted the following tweet. As can be seen, Josie Canseco replied to the “dream girl” tweet and asked Bryce to delete it. Bryce Hall refused. While this hardly confirms that the two are indeed together, quite a few fans seem to think so.

your dream girls have been in my dms — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 13, 2021

Bryce Hall was earlier in a relationship with internet personality Addison Rae. The pair split up around March, after Hall was accused of cheating on her. On the last weekend of February, Bryce Hall took a trip to Vegas, after which rumors started swirling that he had cheated on Rae with Josie Canseco.

nah — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) May 13, 2021

This TikToker alleges he saw Bryce Hall and Josie Canseco holding hands at a restaurant. pic.twitter.com/3xWI8aeZJB — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 24, 2021

Fans had spotted them holding hands and also allege they were ntimate with each other. Addison Rae had apparently broken down after being questioned by paparazzi about Bryce Hall’s affair.

I didn’t cheat on addison. — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) March 1, 2021

One person in the comments said "She looks like she was crying and I hope not. We all need to give her some room to work this out." pic.twitter.com/aBxKzJyUgM — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 3, 2021

Bryce Hall Allegedly Cheated On Addison Rae With This Girl From Las Vegas & She Tried Selling Her Side Of The Story To Keemstar For $75k! 👀🍿



Free Addison Rae! 😩 pic.twitter.com/NOxN8hCAnh — SFTY Network! (@SFTYNetwork) March 1, 2021

The internet personality effectively confirmed the breakup when she addressed him as “ex-boyfriend” during an interview.

INSTANT REGRET: Addison Rae accidentally calls Bryce Hall her ex boyfriend in an interview. This after weeks of speculation whether the two broke up. pic.twitter.com/QxkwIKjuhx — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 23, 2021

"Right before the studio, I had dropped off um, my ex-boyfriend at the time. My boyfriend at the time. And um, and I dropped him off at his house. Before that happened, he looked at me and was like, ‘I’m obsessed with you’ and I’m like, ‘Me too!’”

Now, it seems as if Bryce Hall has moved on as well, with his latest Twitter activity suggesting that he is involved with Logan Paul’s ex-girlfriend. It must also be noted that Paul himself was rumored to be involved with Addison Rae. However, the two stars individually shut down relationship rumors.

Logan Paul claimed that she is “great” and a “friend,” and that the two had hung out and played “volleyball” on the beach, as can be seen in the clip.