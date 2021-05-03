Logan Paul x Charly Jordan relationship rumors intensify as duo appear to make their relationship public

Internet personality/YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul is rumored to be dating model and social media star Charly Jordan.

Logan Paul, who is confirmed to be fighting legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather on June 6th, has been spotted with Charly Jordan multiple times in recent weeks. He recently shed some light on a “hook-up” that he had with podcast host/internet personality Alex Cooper.

it’s finally official... fighting @FloydMayweather at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday, June 6.



LET’S FUCKING GOOOOOOO 🥊 pic.twitter.com/Si8uvPPkjC — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 27, 2021

Logan Paul’s relationship status has always been a trending topic among his fans. He was previously rumored to be dating American model Josie Canseco, singer/actress Chloe Bennet, who most famously starred in Marvel’s TV series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and Instagram star/model Alissa Violet.

Logan Paul rumored to be in a relationship with Charly Jordan after multiple public appearances

Charly Jordan, a social media influencer, has 6 million fans on TikTok and 4.5 million followers on Instagram. Rumors of Jordan and Logan Paul dating first started swirling when the couple were spotted at Jake Paul’s bout against Ben Askren on April 17th 2021. The bout took place at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Jake Paul had won via a technical knockout.

On 19th April 2021, Charly Jordan posted multiple photos as part of her Instagram story from Jake Paul’s bout. The photos also showed Charly Jordan hanging out with Logan Paul’s friends such as Mike Majlak and George Janko. The pair co-host the “Imapulsive” podcast along with Logan Paul and are two of his closest friends.

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Logan Paul and new alleged girlfriend Charly Jordan appear to be slowly making their new relationship public. pic.twitter.com/P9f4asIOeY — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) May 3, 2021

Logan Paul and Charly Jordan appeared to be sitting together at Jake Paul’s fight. pic.twitter.com/QXJQJCBwuG — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 18, 2021

Since then, satirical Twitter user and YouTuber Dennis “Def Noodles” Feitosa has posted a thread featuring multiple pictures of the duo that have been taken in recent days. Reportedly, Logan Paul and Charly Jordan recently traveled together to New York. As can be seen, Def Noodles also suggested that Charly Jordan had already met Logan Paul’s mother Pamela Ann Stepnick.

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: Getting a lot of reports Logan Paul and TikToker Charly Jordan are allegedly dating. I’m told Charly recently travelled with Logan to New York. She was also at Jake’s fight in Atlanta, and from her stories appeared to be sitting behind Logan’s mom. pic.twitter.com/XxpjajK93E — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 18, 2021

Additionally, singer/actor Tayler Holder, who was previously rumored to be dating Charly Jordan, posted the following tweet on 18th April 2021.

Notably, Charly Jordan’s ex boyfriend Tayler Holder—who was also at Jake Paul’s fight—tweeted yesterday “It’s crazy how fast someone can f*ck your night up.” pic.twitter.com/b2WDFIc7LO — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 18, 2021

It’s crazy how fast someone can fuck your night up — Tayler Holder (@TaylerHolder) April 18, 2021

The tweet was posted a day after Charly Jordan’s appearance with Logan Paul at his brother’s bout with Ben Askren. So far, the rumors have not been confirmed by either Logan Paul or Charly Jordan. More news on the matter is expected to emerge in the coming weeks.