Logan Paul x Charly Jordan relationship rumors intensify as duo appear to make their relationship public

Internet personality/YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul is rumored to be dating model and social media star Charly Jordan.
Logan Paul, who is confirmed to be fighting legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather on June 6th, has been spotted with Charly Jordan multiple times in recent weeks. He recently shed some light on a “hook-up” that he had with podcast host/internet personality Alex Cooper.
Logan Paul’s relationship status has always been a trending topic among his fans. He was previously rumored to be dating American model Josie Canseco, singer/actress Chloe Bennet, who most famously starred in Marvel’s TV series “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” and Instagram star/model Alissa Violet.
Logan Paul rumored to be in a relationship with Charly Jordan after multiple public appearances
Charly Jordan, a social media influencer, has 6 million fans on TikTok and 4.5 million followers on Instagram. Rumors of Jordan and Logan Paul dating first started swirling when the couple were spotted at Jake Paul’s bout against Ben Askren on April 17th 2021. The bout took place at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Jake Paul had won via a technical knockout.
On 19th April 2021, Charly Jordan posted multiple photos as part of her Instagram story from Jake Paul’s bout. The photos also showed Charly Jordan hanging out with Logan Paul’s friends such as Mike Majlak and George Janko. The pair co-host the “Imapulsive” podcast along with Logan Paul and are two of his closest friends.
Since then, satirical Twitter user and YouTuber Dennis “Def Noodles” Feitosa has posted a thread featuring multiple pictures of the duo that have been taken in recent days. Reportedly, Logan Paul and Charly Jordan recently traveled together to New York. As can be seen, Def Noodles also suggested that Charly Jordan had already met Logan Paul’s mother Pamela Ann Stepnick.
Additionally, singer/actor Tayler Holder, who was previously rumored to be dating Charly Jordan, posted the following tweet on 18th April 2021.
The tweet was posted a day after Charly Jordan’s appearance with Logan Paul at his brother’s bout with Ben Askren. So far, the rumors have not been confirmed by either Logan Paul or Charly Jordan. More news on the matter is expected to emerge in the coming weeks.