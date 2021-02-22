When is Logan Paul opening Pokemon cards?

Youtuber and boxer Logan Paul will be opening the first-edition Pokemon boxes he bought on February 27th. The 25-year-old reportedly spent $2 million to buy the boxes earlier this month.

February 27th is recognized as 'Pokemon Day' worldwide to celebrate the day the franchise kickstarted on the aforementioned date in 1996. Paul bought six first-edition Pokemon boxes, which each contain 36 packs of Pokemon cards.

In October last year, Logan Paul dished out $200,000 to purchase a single Pokemon box before opening it during a live stream on his YouTube channel. He found a rare Charizard card during the stream.

Logan Paul is expected to collaborate with Goldin Auctions to mark the biggest Pokeman cards unboxing, which is slated to air live on his YouTube channel.

Is the boxing match between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather off the table?

Logan Paul was scheduled to fight Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match on February 20th this year. According to Paul, he convinced the legendary boxer to fight him after a live Q&A session on Fanmio. However, in late January, it was announced that their boxing clash would be postponed indefinitely.

Paul revealed that his team is trying to work out a new deal with Mayweather to come up with a fight date as early as possible.

Advertisement

"The complications are that when you are dealing with someone like Floyd Mayweather, who is, you know, the most desired, highest-paid fighter on the planet, he operates at a certain caliber," said Logan Paul in a YouTube video.

"The people around him want to make sure their talent, their fighter, is performing at a certain level. There are a lot of hoops to jump through," Paul added.

Paul started his professional boxing career in 2019 in a bout against fellow YouTuber KSI, which he lost via split decision. The two YouTubers previously fought each other in a white-collar amateur boxing match a year earlier before making the switch to professional boxing.

Meanwhile, Floyd Mayweather's last professional boxing match was against UFC superstar Conor McGregor in 2017. Two years later, 'Money' also fought Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition bout.