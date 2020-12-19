YouTube star Logan Paul is set to face Floyd Mayweather on February 20, 2021, in an exhibition bout. Taking Paul's professional boxing record into the account, his upcoming fight against arguably the greatest boxer of all time has been received rather poignantly by the fans.

Some have said that the fight should not have transpired in the first place, given that Paul has professionally fought only once, plus, Mayweather would have a size handicap against Paul.

However, both the fighters signed a bout agreement and will lock horns in February 2021.

Logan Paul reveals his fight with Floyd Mayweather was delayed three times before being made official

In one of Logan Paul's recent videos, he has done a breakdown of how his fight against Floyd Mayweather came to fruition.

Paul facetimed Mayweather on Fanmio, during a meet and greet session that the 43-year-old boxer was having with his fans.

Paul asked Mayweather if he would be willing to fight him, to which the boxer replied:

"If you're a real fighter, yeah. The thing is, you know who I am, but I don't know who you are."

The YouTube star further tried persuading Mayweather by claiming that their potential fight will turn out to be "the biggest fight the world has ever seen", but Mayweather didn't seem too convinced.

Paul stated that he got under the skin of Mayweather following their conversation which irked the boxing legend, and he eventually sent him a contract that Paul signed straightaway. The 25-year-old YouTuber later revealed that the fight was delayed three times before it was announced officially on December 7, 2020.

Giving a background on what motivated him to fight Floyd Mayweather, Paul said that while competing in a celebrity charity basketball game on opposing teams, the boxing legend "put his hands" on Paul and tried grabbing him, which the YouTuber referred to as a sign of "disrespect". Paul added that he has been trying to share the ring with Mayweather, since then.

It goes without saying that no matter how peculiar this fight seems, it will indeed be a huge box-office success, given the stardom that Paul possesses among his social media followers.

Floyd Mayweather has headlined some of the highest selling PPV events of all time and it is likely that the legendary boxer will add another feather in his cap after the fight against Paul.