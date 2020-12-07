Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul 'Super Exhibition' bout announced for February 20th

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is returning to the ring for another Exhbition bout. His last exhibition bout was on December 31st, 2018, where he took on Rizin Kickboxing prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa in a three-round boxing exhibition bout. Mayweather reportedly earned $9 million from the fight.

While he intended to continue his exhibition bouts throughout 2019, things didn't go according to plan. Naturally, 2020 wasn't the year to proceed either given the pandemic. However, he's now back on track and set to face a surprising name for his next exhibition bout - YouTube star Logan Paul.

You might be familiar with Logan Paul, who has only one professional boxing bout to his name. That was a rematch against fellow-YouTuber KSI and Paul lost via split decision.

Logan Paul's brother, Jake, recently made the headlines after knocking out Nate Robinson in the co-headliner of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout. Now, it's his brother's turn, but against one of the all-time greats.

Many have questioned the decision to have an exhibition bout, but it may not necessarily have a knockout. In the Mike Tyson-Roy Jones Jr. exhibition bout, there were no big shots to the head, nor were they allowed. There were no knockdowns and no knockouts.

The talks of the exhibition bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul have reportedly been going on for two months.

When Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul teased their bout

It was November 19th when Floyd Mayweather hit out against Logan Paul, referring to him as a "YouTube girl" and sowing the seeds for their exhibition bout:

These YouTube girls better find some Barbie dolls to play with cause I’m not the one for the kid games. 3 years ago a fighter from the UFC said my name and I had to put a muzzle on that bitch. @loganpaul can get the same treatment before I go conquer Japan again. — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) November 19, 2020

Jake Paul simply responded by stating "50-1"

While this won't be Floyd Mayweather's 51st professional bout, it will be another money-making exhibition from him. On Instagram Live, Floyd Mayweather previously stated that he was interested in making money through such exhibition bouts. It's likely going to be another multi-million dollar payday for the boxing legend.