Logan Paul fight date 2021: Has a new date been announced for the boxing match against Floyd Mayweather?

YouTuber turned boxer Logan Paul announced in December last year that he will be trading blows with Floyd Mayweather in February of 2021. The poster for the bout was unveiled on Logan's Instagram and the bout was set for February 20th.

However, it was reported earlier this year that due to contract negotiations, the bout between the two had to be postponed. No new date has been officially announced for the fight. Logan Paul recently addressed the entire debacle on his YouTube channel.

"The complications are that when you are dealing with someone like Floyd Mayweather – who is, you know, the most desired, highest-paid fighter on the planet, he operates at a certain caliber. The people around him want to make sure their talent, their fighter, is performing at a certain level – there are a lot of hoops to jump through," said Logan Paul.

"There are a lot of people involved, and you've only got one shot at it, so you need to get it absolutely 1,000 percent right. And we're just making sure we're doing that. But yeah, no, I'm still going to beat the s**t out of Floyd Mayweather or maybe he's going to beat the s**t out of me. Who knows? The point is it's still going to happen," Paul added.

Logan Paul has now confirmed that his fight with Floyd Mayweather will definitely take place in 2021. In a recent Instagram story, Paul tagged the undefeated boxer with the caption: "Waiting for that new date @floydmayweather."

Floyd Mayweather has laid out his plans for 2021

Earlier this month, Floyd Mayweather took to his Instagram to reveal his plans for the upcoming year. Mayweather, who is widely regarded as the best defensive boxer of all time, wants to fight in multiple exhibition bouts this year. 'Money' alluded to bouts with Logan Paul and his long-time nemesis rapper 50 Cent.

Mayweather also expressed an interest in fighting in Japan once again. He also mentioned that he will fight Jake Paul if he emerges as the winner in his fight against former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren.