Who is ring girl Kourtney Kellar? Instagram model trends as Logan Paul is caught flirting with her

Logan Paul was spotted flirting with model Kourtney Kellar as she stood in the boxing ring in the much-awaited Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley match. As the younger Paul became a 4-0 winner, the elder Logan seemed to have his eyes on the model-influencer.

The 26-year-old was previously dating model Josie Conseco but called it quits in February 2020. Conseco went on to be linked with TikTok sensation Bryce Hall.

Logan Paul seems to have moved on from this relationship as he was seen being flirtatious with Kourtney Kellar on live television.

Who is Kourtney Kellar?

The Texas-native is a full-time model. She was previously engaged to country singer Chase Bryant.

Kourtney Kellar boasts over 500K followers on Instagram, earning herself a verified account. Before the 29-year-old landed herself big modeling gigs, including a Maxim Creator Network partnership, she was named Miss Texas International 2017.

The ring girl also hosted several modeling workshops to empower women and build their confidence. She had said in an interview:

“Whether it’s in front of the camera or in the real-life, whatever the situation is, women can achieve what they dream.”

As she grew her modeling career, Kellar got the opportunity to collaborate with big fashion brands, including Fashion Nova and Ignite.

The model also uses her vast platform to raise awareness of social issues. Kourtney Kellar has been an active advocate for ending human trafficking. While speaking out against social injustices, she had said in a Maxim interview:

“I am given the opportunity to educate half a million people about the tragedies of the subject and offer solutions on how we can help stop modern slavery just from my phone. Having that kind of platform feels so empowering, and I love to use it to help and uplift others.”

The elder Paul brother has not posted anything on social media regarding his apparent new love interest yet. The YouTuber-turned-boxer’s brother Jake Paul has been sparking engagement rumors with model Julia Rose.

Further proof of the same seemingly came in the form of Rose changing her handle to “@juliarosepaul” on Instagram.

