"Rigged scorecard": Twitter reacts with hilarious Jake Paul memes after he wins despite almost getting knocked out by Tyron Woodley 

The most awaited fight between YouTuber Jake Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley has finally arrived. The Cleveland-hosted fight, which happens to be Paul’s hometown gained viral traction. The 24-year-old YouTuber had previously fought and won against NBA star Nate Robinson, YouTuber AnEsonGib and former mixed martial artist Ben Askren.

Jake Paul’s latest rival Tyron Woodley will be making his professional boxing debut after a stellar career in mixed martial arts. The UFC lightweight champion unfortunately lost to Vicente Luque at UFC 260 within the first-round leading to an end to his UFC career. Despite the loss, Woodley is a promising athlete expected to put up a fight against the YouTuber turned boxer.

Jake Paul wins cruiser bout against Tyron Woodley

Although fans came prepared to see some knock-out punches delivered by the two men, the fight did not live up to the hype. Jake Paul aka “Problem Child” won against Woodley while fighting all eight rounds. The UFC champ seemed promising in Round 4 as he bounced right off Paul’s head, but Tyron Woodley did not live up to expectations. Fans of the 39-year-old expressed their disappointment on Twitter:

Tyrone Woodley next time he comes outside pic.twitter.com/yZrnHZxaEl — cradlereyli (@YoCradle) August 30, 2021

Tyrone was robbed by the judge cards check the polls of the fight on Twitter Woodley had it in the bag run that shit up . — Ethan Hall (@EthanHa08080716) August 30, 2021

Black community taking away Tyrone Woodley’s black card pic.twitter.com/apj3m0l9sB — Abdi☔️ (@DontHateAbdi) August 30, 2021

#TyroneWoodley just wanted the bread. — FRESH START 🙏🏽🏆 (@BigTruss__) August 30, 2021

Proud of myself for not paying for the Jake Paul vs Tyrone Woodley Fight — CryptoSchLong (@SchlongOnCrypto) August 30, 2021

Here’s how’d I sum up the Jake Paul vs Tyrone Woodley boxing match



🥱😴#jakepaulvstyronwoodley #JakePaulVsWoodley #jakepaulfight — Calvin Reno Silvers (@CalvinSilvers) August 30, 2021

The now 4-0 winner outpointed Tyron Woodley throughout the match. In the final round, Woodley was forced to up his game against the winning boxer. Jake Paul figured in the final round that he could win against the four-time winning UFC champion by simply ducking as Woodley had no offense to prevent it. Woodley did not throw enough punches to win, leaving the younger Paul brother awaiting the final bell as he was seen sprinting around the ring.

Jake Paul won against Tyron Woodley by a split decision. While many rejoiced Paul’s win online, Woodley’s fans remained bitter, stating that the match was rigged in Paul’s favor.

Retweet if you think tyrone woodley vs jake paul was rigged — LC.Donutttt (@Lucas13334969) August 30, 2021

Jake Paul after beating a 56 years old retired golfer pic.twitter.com/imbPa01vbo — ‏ً (@locatellyon) August 30, 2021

Most rigged shit I’ve ever seen. These guys are trying to finesse us with the rematch too, gtfo. Funny how tyron woodley didn’t even try to go for the KO after he literally basically knocked down jake Paul pic.twitter.com/pZoixyVhzs — King Lingy  (@LingyUTD7) August 30, 2021

No way Tyron Woodley lost to this mf pic.twitter.com/WtcI8Axg68 — Snipez (@SnipezFn_) August 30, 2021

Fans of the controversial YouTuber expressed on Twitter that they now wish to see Jake Paul fight professional boxers, which would be an eventful match.

Edited by Siddharth Satish