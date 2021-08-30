"Rigged scorecard": Twitter reacts with hilarious Jake Paul memes after he wins despite almost getting knocked out by Tyron Woodley 

The most awaited fight between YouTuber Jake Paul and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley has finally arrived. The Cleveland-hosted fight, which happens to be Paul’s hometown gained viral traction. The 24-year-old YouTuber had previously fought and won against NBA star Nate Robinson, YouTuber AnEsonGib and former mixed martial artist Ben Askren.
Jake Paul’s latest rival Tyron Woodley will be making his professional boxing debut after a stellar career in mixed martial arts. The UFC lightweight champion unfortunately lost to Vicente Luque at UFC 260 within the first-round leading to an end to his UFC career. Despite the loss, Woodley is a promising athlete expected to put up a fight against the YouTuber turned boxer.
Jake Paul wins cruiser bout against Tyron Woodley
Although fans came prepared to see some knock-out punches delivered by the two men, the fight did not live up to the hype. Jake Paul aka “Problem Child” won against Woodley while fighting all eight rounds. The UFC champ seemed promising in Round 4 as he bounced right off Paul’s head, but Tyron Woodley did not live up to expectations. Fans of the 39-year-old expressed their disappointment on Twitter:
The now 4-0 winner outpointed Tyron Woodley throughout the match. In the final round, Woodley was forced to up his game against the winning boxer. Jake Paul figured in the final round that he could win against the four-time winning UFC champion by simply ducking as Woodley had no offense to prevent it. Woodley did not throw enough punches to win, leaving the younger Paul brother awaiting the final bell as he was seen sprinting around the ring.
Jake Paul won against Tyron Woodley by a split decision. While many rejoiced Paul’s win online, Woodley’s fans remained bitter, stating that the match was rigged in Paul’s favor.
Fans of the controversial YouTuber expressed on Twitter that they now wish to see Jake Paul fight professional boxers, which would be an eventful match.