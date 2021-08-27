"Maybe that's what he gets paid to do" - Tyron Woodley's mother responds after Jake Paul's teammate reportedly insulted her

Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul's final press conference before their boxing match ended controversially. The camps of both parties got into a heated argument after Paul's teammate, J'Leon Love, reportedly insulted Woodley's mother, Deborah.

Although it's not yet clear what Love told her, Deborah thinks he was probably paid by Paul to make the remarks. Speaking to The Mac Life, she stated:

"I don't know (why J'Leon Love was talking to me). He said that he was doing his job. Maybe that's what he gets paid to do," said Deborah Woodley.

When Woodley asked Love if he was talking to his mother, Paul, who was standing behind him, responded:

"Yeah, he is talking to your mom".

According to Deborah, Paul's reaction could mean that he was possibly condoning Love's behavior.

"Well, he made a statement: 'yeah, he talking to you mom'. So, I don't know. I hate to think that he would (condone)."

Watch Deborah's interview with The Mac Life below:

Deborah is best known for treating her son's opponents with sheer dignity and respect.

Following a face-off between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley earlier this year in June, the 68-year-old had a heartwarming moment with Paul's mother, Pamela Ann Stepnick.

When Kamaru Usman defeated Tyron Woodley to capture the UFC welterweight title, Deborah's reaction won the hearts of the MMA community.

Jake Paul isn't sorry for what happened at the press conference

While Jake Paul understands that his team could have avoided the press conference scuffle by not initiating a conversation with Deborah, he doesn't believe he owes an apology to Tyron Woodley.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, 'The Problem Child' said:

“Hell no. we’re not sorry. We’re not sorry at all. Should we not have done it? Maybe. But we’re not sorry.”

Watch Jake Paul's interview with MMA Junkie below:

On the other hand, Woodley found the behavior of Paul and his teammates "unacceptable."

Dismissing their actions, the former UFC welterweight champ said fighters should have nothing to do with their opponents' families.

Watch Tyron Woodley's interview uploaded to YouTube by FightHype below:

Paul and Woodley are set to fight on August 29. While 'The Problem Child' has competed in three professional fights in the past, Woodley will be stepping into the boxing ring for the first time.

