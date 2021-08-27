Watch: Tyron Woodley loses his cool after Jake Paul's teammate reportedly got into a verbal altercation with his mom

Tempers erupted shortly after Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley completed their face-off for this weekend's Showtime Boxing event.

For the most part, the press conference was relatively civil compared to the previous conferences involving Jake Paul.

But as the face-off finished and the focus switched to pundits Bryan Campbell and Luke Thomas, the crowd behind them appeared to suddenly descend into chaos.

Early reports appear to indicate that Jake Paul's entourage was in some way harassing or verbally attacking Tyron Woodley's mother.

In a clip posted by combat sports journalist Helen Yee, Woodley's sister can be seen laying into some of Jake Paul's team in defense of her mother. Tyron Woodley can also be seen in the background being held back by security.

Check out the video below:

Tyron Woodley’s sister going after Jake Paul’s crew for talking about his mom #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/WBTnP3vGzJ — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) August 26, 2021

Tyron Woodley is held back by security

Helen Yee also posted a video showing Tyron Woodley being held back by security, asking a member of his own team to go and back up his sister. A policeman can also be seen holding Woodley back.

Do NOT talk about Tyron Woodley’s mom! He’s heated going after Jake Paul crew for talking about her #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/gIU2GfuzL4 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) August 26, 2021

MMA journalist Ariel Helwani later posted another clip of Tyron Woodley. This time the former UFC welterweight champion seemed visibly angry. He was escorted past Luke Thomas and Bryan Campbell, and can be heard shouting:

"Don't even look my way!"

This was presumably aimed at Jake Paul. However, it is worth noting that the press conference footage did appear to show Jake Paul standing on the other side of the room whilst the incident occurred.

Woodley was as fired up as I’ve ever seen him pic.twitter.com/BaV573ZFu0 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 26, 2021

Footage posted to FightHype's YouTube channel also shows Tyron Woodley demanding an apology for the disrespect shown to his mother.

One member of Jake Paul's coaching team did interact with Woodley, promising to speak to the rest of the team about the incident.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will compete this weekend on Sunday, August 29. Jake Paul is currently 3-0 in pro boxing whilst this will be Tyron Woodley's boxing debut. However, he does hold a record of 19-7-1 in MMA.

Also featured on the card is the younger half-brother of boxing heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, Tommy Fury, who takes on Anthony Tayler.

Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois is also serving as some more UK representation, and will fight Joe Cusumano (19-3, 7 KOs).

