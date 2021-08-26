"It's ridiculous" - Tommy Fury breaks down Jake Paul as a fighter and predicts how the fight against Tyron Woodley will go

Tommy Fury, who is competing on the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight card on August 29, has shared his thoughts on the YouTuber-turned-boxer's skills in the ring.

During media workouts for his upcoming fight, Tyson Fury's half-brother broke down Paul's fighting skills.

"Jake Paul is a YouTuber. He's only been doing it [boxing] for a short while. The guy is doing good, he's doing good and you can't say he's not. You know, he's taking care of business, he looks as good as you can after three fights...but to think he can call out names like he has been doing and fight these guys, you know, it's ridiculous. That, he needs to stop. If he wants to be a real fighter and get respect in this sport, stop talking about Canelo, Mayweather and all sorts of stuff," said Tommy Fury.

'TNT' then went on to express interest in fighting 'The Problem Child' himself.

"Start fighting some real fighters and if he thinks he's a real deal, come and face me. I'm no Olympic gold medalist here... So, if he wants to get on, we can get it on."

You can listen to Tommy Fury's comments about Jake Paul below:

Tommy Fury will take on Anthony taylor in a boxing match on the undercard of Paul vs Woodley.

The 22-year-old is undefeated as a professional boxer and the upcoming fight will mark his seventh appearance in the squared circle.

Tommy Fury gives his prediction for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Tommy Fury believes former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley will emerge victorious in his encounter against Jake Paul in the squared circle.

"There's no way in hell, you know, Tyron [Woodley] should lose this fight. Tyron's been fighting all his life as well. He knows what it's like to be in a fight, he knows how to get by, he knows how to recover from being hurt. Jake Paul has not witnessed any of this stuff," said Tommy Fury.

