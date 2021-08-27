"I will fu***** start hurting people" - Tyron Woodley reacts after Jake Paul's teammate reportedly insults his mother

Tyron Woodley was fuming with rage after one of Jake Paul's teammates reportedly got into a verbal altercation with his mother, Deborah.

During his face-off with Paul at the recently concluded press conference, Woodley said he heard someone from Paul's team go "back-and-forth" with his mother, which according to him was "unacceptable."

Speaking to reporters after the press conference, Tyron Woodley said:

"At the end of the day, they (Jake Paul's camp) didn't like what I said which was the truth, so they started going back-and-forth (with my mother)... But what you're not willing to do is fu***** talk to my mother in any type of way. I don't give a f*** if you're a wh**e, I don't care if you kill my friend, I'm never gonna speak on somebody's mama. Never gonna have no conversation with her. Disrespect off the top," said Tyron Woodley.

When asked what exactly Paul's teammate said to his mother, Woodley responded:

"It doesn't matter. They shouldn't have said nothing... I'm trying to do my face-off and I hear him going back-and-forth with my mom. Anytime someone is going back-and-forth (with my mom), that's unacceptable. I don't care who you are, what nationality you are, that's unacceptable... I'll shake this whole fu**** room in a way you ain't never seen. F*** the UFC s**t, f*** the knockout s**t, I will fu***** start hurting people."

Watch Tyron Woodley's reaction in a video uploaded by FightHype below:

Tyron Woodley is the betting underdog for his boxing debut against Jake Paul

Tyron Woodley will make his professional boxing debut opposite Jake Paul this weekend.

Despite his illustrious UFC career, 'The Chosen One' is heading into his first boxing showdown as an underdog, which seems to have surprised Paul as well.

The 24-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer said "it's hilarious" that fans are favoring him over a decorated combat sports athlete like Woodley.

Woodley joined the UFC in 2013. Three years later, he dethroned Robbie Lawler in spectacular fashion to claim the welterweight championship, before defending his title on three more occasions.

Five years ago today, Tyron Woodley knocked out Robbie Lawler to become the welterweight champion



pic.twitter.com/IN85ZurZ5k — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) July 30, 2021

Woodley, however, hit rock-bottom following his championship loss to Kamaru Usman in 2019.

Coming up short in his next three fights, 'The Chosen One' was released from the UFC earlier this year.

