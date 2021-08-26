"This is actually absurd to think about" - Jake Paul reacts to being the betting favorite against Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul has shared his thoughts on being the betting favorite in his upcoming boxing match against Tyron Woodley.

In an interview with True Geordie, 'The Problem Child' shared how he feels about the betting odds being in his favor instead of the former UFC welterweight champion's:

"Bro, to be honest, it's hilarious. Like, how did we get here? and you have been there the whole entire time which is so cool. I always say, you know, this guy [Tyron Woodley] has been boxing longer than me...so how am I the betting favorite? This is actually absurd to think about and people say 'Fight a real boxer, fight a real boxer.' This guy has been boxing longer than me. He was a UFC champion while I was doing the Disney thing," said Jake Paul.

The 24-year-old then said that people are yet to see him fight at his full potential:

"I do still think I have a lot of respect to gain from people because they haven't seen, you know, my full boxing ability, they haven't seen my ability to take a punch...We're just a few days away from August 29th and I now get to show them what I've been working on hopefully, you know."

The odds for the upcoming fight between Paul and Woodley have 'The Chosen One' as a +170 underdog while the 24-year-old is a -200 favorite.

Jake Paul will step into the boxing ring against a former UFC champion on August 29

Jake Paul is slowly becoming the talk of the boxing world. The internet celebrity has managed to build an audience for himself in the sport of the sweet science. 'The Problem Child' has had only three professional fights as a boxer and has finished all three of them via KO/TKO.

In his last outing, he knocked out former UFC fighter Ben Askren in the opening minutes of the fight.

Now, Paul is set to make a big jump in competition as he will face off against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 29. Woodley is an MMA veteran who has won multiple fights via knockout during his career.

Edited by Jack Cunningham