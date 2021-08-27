Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley: What is the start time for the Showtime PPV fight? (August 29, 2021)?

The rivalry between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will finally make its way inside the squared circle when the two will meet this weekend.

Their much-anticipated cruiserweight battle will go down on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the home of NBA team Cleveland Cavaliers in Jake Paul's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio. More than 20,000 fans can be expected to be in attendance to witness the bout.

This fight will mark Jake Paul's fourth outing as a professional boxer, a career he seems to be taking very seriously despite a large section of the combat sports community claiming otherwise.

With a 3-0 record under his belt that includes a KO win over former UFC star Ben Askren, Jake Paul was picked as the winner over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley by quite a few eminent names of the MMA and boxing community.

To put more at stake for the fight and make it entertaining for the fans, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley have shaken on a deal in which the loser would have to get a permanent 'I love Jake Paul/Tyron Woodley' tattoo on their body.

The card will notably feature unified women's featherweight champion Amanda Serrano, who will put her WBA, WBC and IBO belts on the line against Yamileth Mercado in the co-main event.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley - Timings

Following are the timings for the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley pay-per-view event in the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

USA

In the United States, the pay-per-view card is set to begin at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley are likely to make the walk to the ring around 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT approximately.

UK

In the United Kingdom, Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley pay-per-view event will kick off at 1 AM BST on Monday, August 30, 2021. The main event itself is not likely to begin before 3 AM BST.

India

In India, the pay-per-view card will commence at 5:30 AM IST on Monday, August 30, 2021. The headliners, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley, will not be walking out anytime before 7:30 AM IST.

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley - Full fight card

Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley (190 lbs cruiserweight) - Main Event.

Amanda Serrano vs Yamileth Mercado - (WBC, WBO and IBO world featherweight titles) - Co-Main Event.

Tommy Fury v. Anthony Taylor - (Light heavyweight).

Daniel Dubois vs Joe Casumano - (Heavyweight).

Montana Love vs Ivan Baranchyk (Super lightweight).

Charles Conwell vs Lucas Brian Ariel Bastida (Middleweight).

