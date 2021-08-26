Who's Tatu Baby, the tattoo artist who is going to ink the loser of the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight?

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley shook on a tattoo bet at the press conference weeks ahead of their August 29 bout. Jake Paul stated that the loser of their upcoming fight would have to get a permanent tattoo of their opponent's name, and Tyron Woodley accepted.

Jake Paul has seemingly hired renowned celebrity tattoo artist Katherine Flores, better known professionally as 'Tatu Baby', to do the honors.

Born on October 28, 1987, Katherine Flores a.k.a 'Tatu Baby' is a popular ink artist and American reality television personality. She started tattooing at the early age of 19 and was cast in the second season of reality tattooing competition, Ink Master. She placed fourth and was invited back for a third season, where she placed third.

After the reality show ended, 'Tatu Baby' opened her own ink shop in Miami, Florida named 'Till the End Tattoos' that soon became sought-after by popular names. Some of the celebrities that 'Tatu Baby' has inked are rapper Annuel AA, singer Karol G., Dalex, Jason Derulo, Rick Ross, and Luis Fonsi, former basketball player Dwayne Wade, champion boxer Canelo Alvarez, and many others.

Tess Adamakos of Inked Magazine named Tatu Baby one of the 10 leading names in the tattoo world.

In a recent interview with TMZ, 'Tatu Baby' revealed how she got the opportunity of tattooing the loser of this high-profile boxing match and what her reaction was.

"So, Jake [Paul] actually reached out to me and explained that there is a tattoo at stake at his fight, that the loser has to get their opponent's name tattooed on them. And I was mind-blown because that is something so permanent, there's so much at stake here with this fight and this tattoo."

'Tatu Baby' will be present at the venue to ink the losing party of the fight with the respective tattoo then and there. She posted on her Instagram account revealing that Jake Paul had personally reached out to her to ink the loser with the tattoo. She also unveiled the design of the tattoo that she was going to ink.

Jake Paul has acknowledged the claim by sharing the post on his Instagram account.

What was the bet that Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley shook on?

After Tyron Woodley turned down Jake Paul's winner-takes-all bet, saying that he did not want his opponent to get an "upper hand", the latter came up with a new and unique bet. The new wager had nothing to do with millions of dollars, but was certainly going to toy with the reputation and dignity of the losing party.

"So how about this, let’s make a new bet right now. Let’s make a new bet — if I beat you, you have to get 'I love Jake Paul' tattooed on you. But if you beat me, I get 'I love Tyron Woodley' tattooed on me and you have to post it on your Instagram feed" Jake Paul said to Tyron Woodley at the press conference.

T-Wood accepted the deal on the spot and shook hands to make it official.

To rub it in further, Jake Paul created a poll on his Twitter, asking his fans to vote on where Tyron Woodley should get the "I love Jake Paul" tattoo done.

Where should Tyron Woodley get the “I love Jake Paul” tattoo? — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 13, 2021

The bout is set to go down at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, as a Showtime pay-per-view event.

Tyron Woodley gives Jake Paul an out for tattoo bet

While Jake Paul seems dead serious about the tattoo wager, Tyron Woodley is ready to be generous about it. He has agreed to let Jake Paul have a way out of the bet if it gets too embarrassing for him once he loses.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, T-Wood stated that he is open to negotiation.

"I’ll let him negotiate. If he don’t want to get the tattoo, he’ll have to pay me a nice bag because it was his bet. So we can swap it for a bag. Either you get the tattoo or you give up the cash, donate it to my charity," Tyron Woodley said.

