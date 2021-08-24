Tyron Woodley says he will "negotiate" his tattoo bet with Jake Paul in return for money if he beats 'The Problem Child'

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is primed to square off against YouTuber Jake Paul on August 29. Ahead of the long-awaited match, 'The Chosen One' has a proposition for Paul regarding his bizarre 'tattoo bet'.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani during The MMA Hour, Tyron Woodley stated that he wouldn't mind if Paul didn't get inked after getting defeated. In exchange, the former UFC fighter would like a paycheck from 'The Problem Child' to a charity of his choice.

"I'll let him negotiate. If he doesn't want to get the tattoo, you have got to pay me a nice bag. It was his bet. Either you get the tattoo or you give out some cash. Donate it to my charity," said Tyron Woodley.

Woodley's remarks come after Jake Paul bashed 'The Chosen One' in an interview with MMA Fighting.

Paul stated that he has already booked a tattoo artist to come to their Showtime boxing clash next week. He expects the veteran to follow through on their bet.

"We'll see. I have a tattoo artist coming to the fight. So, when he loses, I'm sending her, tattoo baby. I'm sending her right into his locker room to get the tattoo going. Because I want no excusues out of him. Because if he is a man, he shook on it in front of the world. He has to live up to it," said Jake Paul.

As polarizing as he may seem, Jake Paul's antics for fight promotion are unprecedented. The 24-year-old is known for his brash persona and has successfully carved out a career out of celebrity prizefighting.

Tyron Woodley vows to knock Jake Paul out come August 29

The bad-blood between the two combatants appears to be boiling up. Tyron Woodley claims to be visualizing a knockout win in his debut pro-boxing match.

The former NCAA division 1 wrestler, however, will not rush for a stoppage on August 29 at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

"I'm knocking him out. I don't even care how quick. My last time sparring, in the eighth round, I was throwing the most craziest counter combinations with first-round power. I'm patient, I'm not going to rush it. But I'm going to try the entire fight to knock him out," said Tyron Woodley.

Who do you predict will emerge victorious in the crossover match? Sound off in the comments!

