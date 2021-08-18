Jake Paul reveals if he will follow through with his tattoo bet with Tyron Woodley following their fight

Jake Paul recently weighed in on his upcoming fight against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Paul revealed he will follow up on a wager he made against Woodley ahead of their boxing bout.

According to 'The Problem Child', he has already summoned a tattoo artist to ink his name on Woodley if the former UFC champion loses.

Jake Paul also expects Woodley to stick to the bet they made at the official launch of their upcoming crossover clash. Asked about his agreement with Woodley, Jake Paul told MMA Fighting:

"We'll see. I have a tattoo artist coming to the fight. So, when he loses, I'm sending her, tattoo baby. I'm sending her right into his locker room to get the tattoo going. Because I want no excusues out of him. Because if he is a man, he shook on it in front of the world. He has to live up to it."

Catch MMA Fighting's full interview with Jake Paul below:

Jake Paul currently boasts a perfect 3-0 record, which includes a first-round knockout win over former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight king Ben Askren.

Paul was involved in a backstage altercation with Woodley ahead of his fight with 'Funky', which sparked animosity between the two.

Jake Paul will perhaps face the toughest challenge of his professional career when he goes up against Woodley on August 29.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley's bet

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley met for a press conference ahead of their upcoming fight on August 29. Paul and Woodley agreed to a bet which will see the loser left with a tattoo of the victor's name.

Sources: Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley have agreed to a deal for a boxing match. Jake recently signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime. Friday face-off in Miami planned to promote the event. Paul coming off first-round KO of Ben Askren — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 31, 2021

Jake Paul now seems confident of a victory against Woodley, claiming that the former UFC welterweight champion will be on the retreat against him.

Shaking hands with 'The Chosen One' in front of the media at the Los Angeles launch event, Jake Paul said:

"Let’s make a new bet, right now. If I beat you, you have to get ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattooed on you, but if you beat me, I get ‘I love Tyron Woodley’ tattooed on me and you have to post it on your Instagram feed. Deal or no deal? Are you confident, or not?”

Edited by Harvey Leonard