Has a Tyron Woodley vs Jake Paul boxing match been confirmed?

A Tyron Woodley vs. Jake Paul boxing match is reportedly set to take place. The fight hasn’t been officially confirmed yet. The official confirmation is expected to arrive on Friday, June 4th, 2021.

The fighter face-off between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul is expected to take place on Friday, June 4th, 2021, in Miami, Florida.

Jake Paul will face Tyron Woodley in a boxing match

According to Mike Coppinger of Boxing Insider, Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley have agreed to face one another in a boxing match. Paul, who recently signed a multi-fight contract with Showtime, is now set to fight the former UFC welterweight champion inside the boxing ring.

Jake Paul is coming off the biggest win of his young combat sports career, having knocked out MMA veteran and former UFC star Ben Askren in round one of their fight in April 2021.

A face-off between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley is planned to take place in Miami, Florida, in order to promote the fight. Furthermore, Paul has taken to social media to confirm that a fight announcement is going to be made tomorrow.

Sources: Jake Paul and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley have agreed to a deal for a boxing match. Jake recently signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime. Friday face-off in Miami planned to promote the event. Paul coming off first-round KO of Ben Askren — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 31, 2021

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENT TOMORROW — GOTCHA HAT (@jakepaul) May 31, 2021

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley – A clash between a YouTube megastar and a highly accomplished MMA KO artist

YouTube megastar Jake Paul made his professional boxing debut with a first-round TKO win over fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib (January 2020). Paul followed this up with another impressive victory, beating former NBA star Nate Robinson via second-round KO (November 2020).

The aftermath of this fight witnessed Jake Paul catch many in the combat sports world by surprise as he announced that he’ll be facing an experienced combat sports athlete, Ben Askren, in his third pro boxing match. Askren is a former Olympic wrestler who has held the welterweight title in Bellator MMA and One Championship as well.

‘Funky’ is also a former UFC star and is regarded as one of the best grapplers to have ever competed in the sport of MMA. Askren retired from MMA in late 2019. Although widely revered for his accomplishments in the realm of combat sports, Askren was time and again criticized for what many believed to be his rudimentary striking skills.

The combat sports community was divided as to whether or not Askren was a true challenge for Jake Paul, as they were set to fight one another in a boxing match and not in an MMA bout. Jake Paul ended up defeating Ben Askren via first-round TKO (April 2021).

A rather intriguing incident that transpired backstage at the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren boxing event was a verbal altercation between Paul and his team on one hand and Askren’s corner person Tyron Woodley on the other.

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley have been engaged in a war of words ever since. Their verbal back and forth has now seemingly reached a crescendo as Paul and Woodley appear likely to clash against each other in a professional boxing bout.

Tyron Woodley, a former UFC welterweight champion, was released from the UFC earlier this year after losing four consecutive fights. That said, Woodley is still considered to be a dangerous striker with terrifying KO power.

Which fighter do you think will emerge victorious in the boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley? Sound off in the comments.

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.