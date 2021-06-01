The opening odds for Tyron Woodley vs Jake Paul are out - and they're going to annoy MMA fans

The opening odds for the boxing match between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul are out, and they'll definitely annoy those who have followed Woodley's MMA career over the years.

According to the opening odds from betonline_ag, Tyron Woodley is a +125 underdog against -155 favorite Jake Paul.

For the uninitiated, a +125 underdog means a $100 bet on Tyron Woodley would pay out $125 profit if he defeats Jake Paul. Whereas, a $155 bet on the betting favorite Jake Paul would result in a $100 profit if Paul defeats Wood

Here are the opening odds for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley:



Jake Paul -155 (20/31)

Tyron Woodley +125 (5/4)



(odds via @betonline_ag) 🥊 pic.twitter.com/sJRu2WJzRs — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) May 31, 2021

YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul (3-0 Boxing) is set to fight former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley (19-7 MMA, 0-0 Boxing) on August 28, 2021.

The bout will be contested at 190-lbs, in a 20-foot ring. Details about the location and the venue are yet to be announced.

Jake Paul recently signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime Boxing after competing with Triller Fight Club for his last two fights. His last fight was a first-round knockout win over retired former MMA champion Ben Askren on the April 18 Triller fight card.

Tyron Woodley, a longtime friend and teammate of Ben Askren, had a brief backstage altercation with Jake Paul and his teammates at the Triller event. The pair have called each other out on social media since the unpleasant encounter.

Betting odds for the Jake Paul fight are a reflection of Tyron Woodley's recent career downturn

One of the most dominant fighters in UFC history, Tyron Woodley is known for his formidable wrestling and bonafide knockout power. However, the UFC recently parted ways with T-Wood after he lost to Vicente Luque at UFC 260 in March. Since he defeated Darren Till to secure the last defense of his title in September 2018, Tyron Woodley has lost every fight and every single round in four UFC appearances. Furthermore, the 39-year-old has been outclassed by his opponents in striking and grappling during the slide.

UFC president Dana White has repeatedly criticized the celebrity fight circuit for hand-picking vulnerable opponents for Jake Paul. Although Tyron Woodley is by far the most credentialed fighter that Jake Paul has faced in his young boxing career, the former UFC champ is way past his prime. While the skill advantage remains with Tyron Woodley on paper, it will be interesting to see how the former UFC champ fares against a much younger opponent in a completely different sport.

