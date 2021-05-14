"If you wanna fight, let's get it on" - Tyron Woodley directly challenges Jake Paul to a boxing match

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has directly challenged YouTube megastar Jake Paul to a boxing match.

Tyron Woodley was recently involved in a backstage verbal confrontation with Jake Paul and his team.

Paul and professional boxer J’Leon Love, who was part of the YouTuber’s entourage, appeared to take multiple jibes at Woodley during the confrontation.

This incident took place backstage at the Jake Paul vs. Ben Askren Triller Fight Club event (April 17th, 2021). Tyron Woodley appeared to be doing his best to de-escalate the situation that evening. However, in the ensuing days, he has, on multiple occasions, challenged Jake Paul to a fight.

Tyron Woodley has now taken to his official Instagram account to issue a direct challenge for Jake Paul. Woodley stated:

“Leaving the Muhammad Ali gym in Miami, Florida. Since people don’t reply on Twitter and Instagram no more, I figured I’d slide out to Miami. Jake Paul, you’ve been talking mad sh**, dog – MMA fighters don’t want to fight you. You can’t find nobody to fight like you’re the big f**king bad wolf. You talked all that sh**. It was my dog’s moment. It was Ben’s moment.”

“I won’t come to steal his shine like you try to do to your brother. So, you and your squad, everybody had a lot to say. Now it’s time to fight. You’re real quiet. You’re calling out everybody but me; everybody! You want to fight motherf***ers that ain’t even busted a grape in their whole f**king life. So, at the end of the day, I want real smoke. And I’m a real puncher. I’m a real champion. So, if you wanna fight, fight me.”

He added:

“Don’t go asking around to fight the f**king easiest fight for the most money. I see what your games are. Now you’re exposed. I’m telling you – I’m available. I’m free. I’m able; to f**king sign the dotted line and get this sh** cracking. So, if you wanna fight, let’s get it on. If you want to keep bumping your gums and playing the f**king Disney channel sh**, then that’s on you. But don’t walk around like MMA fighters don’t want to fight you ‘cause this one right here will. Let’s go.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Tyron Woodley notably suggested that Jake Paul had been trying to steal the spotlight from his own brother, Logan Paul, during the ongoing fight promotions for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul exhibition boxing match (June 6th, 2021).

Tyron Woodley was recently released by the UFC and is open to fighting Jake Paul in the sport of professional boxing

Tyron Woodley is a former UFC welterweight champion

Veteran MMA fighter Tyron Woodley is currently on a four-fight losing streak. His most recent fight saw him lose via first-round submission to Vicente Luque at UFC 260 (March 2021).

Tyron Woodley was released from the UFC after the loss. He has been lobbying for a fight against Jake Paul ever since. As of this writing, Paul is yet to respond to Woodley’s latest callout.