"As soon as he predicts someone's gonna win, they lose" - Jake Paul says he wants to break the Chael Sonnen curse

Athletes are often superstitious. Jake Paul, for one, believes he has been struck with the Drake and Chael Sonnen curse. Planning elaborate rituals, 'The Problem Child' has mapped out exactly how to cleanse himself of the same.

While in conversation with Logan Paul on the latest edition of the Impaulsive podcast, Jake Paul opened up about the curses that he is carrying into the fight against Tyron Woodley on August 29. He also detailed his plans to break the curse.

"I do have a couple of curses going into this fight. The Drake curse. Anytime he's supported an athlete publically, they lose. And Chael Sonnen, same thing. As soon as he predicts someone's going to win, they lose," said Jake Paul.

How does Jake Paul plan on breaking the curses?

When asked about the possibility of breaking the Chael Sonnen curse, Jake Paul displayed a sense of confidence, declaring that he would most definitely break it. However, he admitted that he had a different plan in mind to protect himself from Drake's curse.

"I plan on saging. I'm saying myself and doing like spiritual cleansing the week of the fight to lift the Drake curse. Lucas Mack helped me with this. I don't know what we're going to do but I need to get rid of this Drake curse somehow," quipped Jake Paul.

Chael Sonnen, one of the top analysts to emerge from the sport of MMA, has gained a significant amount of notoriety for making terrible picks ahead of massive fights. While he has, on occasion, picked the right fighter, his picks are incorrect more often than not.

Ahead of Jake Paul's last fight against Ben Askren, Sonnen popularly picked Askren to emerge triumphant. That marked an instance when the Sonnen curse worked in Paul's favor. However, the tables have seemingly turned this time around, with 'The Bad Guy' predicting a win for Jake Paul.

