5 most hard-hitting analyses for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul will return to action against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on Sunday, August 29, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jake Paul will be looking for his fourth straight victory after dismantling his first three opponents. Meanwhile, Woodley is out for redemption after suffering four consecutive losses on his way out of the UFC.

Needless to say, there's a huge level of excitement surrounding Sunday's Showtime pay-per-view event. Some of the biggest names in mixed martial arts hopped on the hype train by sharing their predictions and breakdowns. On that note, here are the five most hard-hitting analyses for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley:

#5. MMA analyst Dan Hardy

Dan Hardy believes Tyron Woodley's power will be the difference-maker. [Photo via @danhardymma]

Former UFC welterweight and MMA analyst Dan Hardy believes Tyron Woodley deserves more credit as a striker than people have been giving him. As such, the retired British fighter believes that Woodley's one-punch power and sheer desire to win are enough to earn him the victory over Jake Paul.

"Tyron Woodley is a puncher; we know this," Hardy said. We've seen it several times in the octagon. Obviously, four-ounce gloves and boxing gloves are different but if he lands with that kind of force, he's gonna hurt somebody."

"What we have to do with MMA fighters, we have to break them down into what percentage of their skillsets take up. We talk about Ben Askren – way more than 50% of his skillset is wrestling."

"Tyron Woodley is less than 50% a grappler, I would say now. He's far more of a striker than anything else. He's got hand speed; he's got power; he's in great shape, especially at his age. And he's gonna look at Jake Paul and find opportunities to find his way around those punches."

Hardy is also of the belief that Woodley will not suffer the same fate as Ben Askren (lost to Jake Paul via TKO) despite comparisons the two are drawing from each other. Hardy continued:

"The difference between Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley as well is there's an ego in place. Ben Askren wasn't bothered. He wasn't bothered about getting knocked out. He was only bothered by the money that landed in his bank account the next day."

"Tyron Woodley's ego is on the line here, which makes it far more interesting. He's got all other things going on. He's got his record label; he's got his rap game. He has a load of things going on around him and everything hinges on him having a good performance."

Official Pick: Tyron Woodley

