UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya breaks down Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Showtime PPV featuring Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley is slated to go down on August 29. It has attracted a lot of attention and Israel Adesanya is the latest fighter to analyze the boxing contest.

Israel Adesanya took to YouTube in a bid to post a video that saw him breaking the Paul vs Woodley fight down, giving fans the inside scoop. He offered some insight into Jake Paul's plan, heading into the fight, and what he should do in order to put one over Tyron Woodley.

Israel Adesanya has uploaded a breakdown of the Paul vs. Woodley fight to his YouTube channel. He offered insight into Jake Paul's gameplan and what 'The Problem Child' needs to do to secure a win over the former UFC welterweight champion.

"If he's already kind of playing little games with Woodley along the way, which is fun to watch. In the fight, it takes a skill to be able to play off the investments, where you've already planted houses on his head. He's a big boy. He needs to use his size. Use his reach. I think if Jake can use his jab and clinch. Use his size, lean on him. Push his head down and lean on him. Do that for the first few rounds. That'll play dividends later on," said Israel Adesanya.

Watch the entire segment with Israel Adesanya below:

Jake Paul's team recently got into an altercation with Tyron Woodley's family at a press event for their upcoming clash. Paul refused to take responsibility for the event.

Israel Adesanya details what Tyron Woodley needs to do to beat Jake Paul

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley goes into the fight against Jake Paul as a battle-tested veteran. Unfazed by the threat that the YouTuber-turned-boxer presents, 'The Chosen One' might be underestimating his opponent.

While detailing Tyron Woodley's side of things, Israel Adesanya echoed the same sentiment.

'The Last Stylebender' conceded that Woodley probably does not fear Paul's skillset because he has fought more reputable opponents inside the cage and won. However, underestimating the up-and-coming pugilist would be a grave error, according to Adesanya.

"I think you should be fazed by him. You should go in there and be worried because that'll keep you sharp. Tyron, for this fight, can use his jab and feints as well. Use the stutter step to get inside. Tyron has to mix it up and not just throw the right hand. Throw uppercuts. Make it crazy, make it dirty. Do that from the get-go, disrupt his rhythm. Don't headhunt. Go to the body because you're shorter than the guy. Just some Mike Tyson s**t," said Israel Adesanya.

Just. Listen. To. That. Shot. 😮



Tyron Woodley's power cannot be questioned...



His KO of Josh Koscheck but the welterweight division on alert back in 2013 ⚠️#UFC228 pic.twitter.com/df3Y9YyEvA — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) September 6, 2018

The reigning UFC middleweight champion then hailed Tyron Woodley's KO power. Adesanya admitted that 'The Chosen One' could definitely knock Jake Paul out if he connected with his infamous right hand.

As Israel Adesanya puts it, both fighters have their fair share of advantages and disadvantages going into the fight. What remains to be seen is if they can adapt their gameplan to their strengths.

Read our exclusive with Kevin Lee - who lambasts Khabib for going after the UFC ring girls!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh