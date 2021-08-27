"Everyone's in the wrong" - Jake Paul reacts to the scuffle involving his team and Tyron Woodley's family

Jake Paul expressed his immediate feelings after the post-press conference incident involving his team and Tyron Woodley's mother, Deborah.

'The Problem Child' defended his team and denied taking responsibility for causing chaos after the press conference for their bout. Jake Paul said:

"You know just, just sh*t talk that got out of control. Everyone's in the wrong you know, let the fighters sh*t talk, and everyone in the stands can stay out of it."

He continued:

"[Woodley's] mom shouldn't have been saying stuff to people on my team, my team shouldn't have been saying stuff to his mom. And you know everything escalated, the sister, the cousin, everyone gets involved. Everyone wants to be a macho-man. Everyone turns into a gangster and says they're gonna do something."

According to Tyron Woodley, a member of Jake Paul's team went on a verbal altercation with his mother, which, according to 'The Chosen One,' was "unacceptable."

Watch a video of the altercation below:

.@jakepaul’s immediate reaction to the press-conference incident involving his team, Tyron Woodley and Woodley’s mother #PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/GKYoqt9WTD — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 27, 2021

Logan Paul recently showed love for younger brother Jake Paul via Instagram

Logan Paul, Jake's older brother, posted some pictures of the two play-fighting on a beach. 'Maverick,' a Youtuber-turned-boxer himself, expressed affection towards his younger sibling.

'My little brother is no longer little, a 3-part series," said Logan Paul via Instagram.

Logan Paul will most likely be in Jake Paul's corner on Sunday as 'The Problem Child' welcomes Tyron Woodley to the boxing ring. The bout will mark the former UFC welterweight champion's debut in professional boxing and Jake Paul's fourth competitive bout inside the squared circle.

