Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley undercard: Which fighters are competing at the event?

Jake Paul is scheduled to fight Tyron Woodley in a boxing match on August 29 in Cleveland, as recently announced by Showtime.

The fight, which was initially reported by ESPN's Mike Coppinger, will take place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

As of now, there has only been one undercard bout announced for the event, which was initially scheduled for August 28.

Multiple-weight world champion Amanda Serrano will face Yamileth Mercado for her WBC and WBO featherweight titles on the Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley undercard.

Soon after the announcement of the bout, Amanda Serrano took to Instagram to express her excitement at sharing a card with celebrity boxer Jake Paul. Serrano said:

"In what promises to be a real war both myself WBC 122lb world champ Yamileth Mercado promise to leave it all in the ring Sunday August 29th in Cleveland on the undercard of Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley. I have the upmost respect for this hungry young warrior and know it’s not going to be easy to keep my titles. I always ask for the best and that’s what she is, thank you champ for taking the fight and being my fight partner on this one."

Both Amanda Serrano and Jake Paul had previously featured on the undercard of Demetrius Andrade's world title defense against Luke Keeler in January 2020 in Miami. While Paul scored a first-round TKO victory over AnEsonGib, Serrano finished her opponent Simone Aparecida Da Silva in the third round.

Jake Paul is facing a huge step up in competition

Jake Paul's rise as a boxer has earned him respect from fans and pundits alike in the combat sports world.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer made his professional debut against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib last year. After winning the fight via a first-round TKO, Paul went on to defeat former NBA star Nate Robinson in his next outing.

In his most recent bout, Jake Paul knocked out former UFC fighter Ben Askren to register his third consecutive first-round KO.

But Tyron Woodley will be a huge step up in competition for 'The Problem Child'.

Woodley dominated the UFC's welterweight division for the larger part of a decade, taking on absolute killers like Robbie Lawler, Stephen Thompson and Darren Till.

While Paul has recently fought a UFC fighter, the former 170-pound UFC champion's striking will be on a whole different level compared to that of Ben Askren.

