Who has Jake Paul fought: A history of his boxing matches

Jake Paul has fought Deji (real name: Oladeji Daniel Olatunji, AnEsonGib (real name: Ali Loui Al-Fakhri), and Nate Robinson. Out of his three fights, the first was a white-collar boxing match whereas the others were professional boxing matches.

Jake Paul vs. Deji

Jake Paul’s fight against British YouTube star Deji served as the co-main event for the Logan Paul vs. KSI white-collar boxing match. Jake’s older brother, Logan fought Deji’s elder sibling, KSI (real name: Olajide William Olatunji) in a white-collar boxing match that headlined the boxing event at the Manchester Arena on August 25th, 2018.

The event featured fights between other internet personalities as well. Those bouts took place on the undercard before the co-main event matchup between Jake Paul and Deji.

In what was a highly anticipated grudge match in the YouTube community, Jake Paul ended up defeating Deji via a fifth-round TKO. Deji’s corner threw in the towel after a vicious attack from Paul had left him unable to effectively defend himself.

Jake Paul vs. AnEsonGib

Following his dominant performance in the white-collar boxing match against Deji, Jake Paul went on to make his professional boxing debut against fellow YouTube star AnEsonGib on January 30th, 2020. Paul won that fight via a first-round TKO.

One of the most notable things about this fight was the patience and pugilistic discipline Jake Paul displayed. This was particularly evident during the chaotic exchanges wherein AnEsonGib rushed forward swinging wildly.

Paul was praised for not abandoning his jab – which is a mistake most beginners in the boxing world usually make. Paul used an educated jab to repeatedly stagger his foe.

The end came when the referee waved off the fight after AnEsonGib was staggered after being knocked down multiple times.

Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson

Many in the YouTube community and the entertainment world expected Jake Paul to face KSI in his next fight. However, that fight hasn’t come to fruition as of yet. That said, Paul did fight again after his impressive professional boxing debut.

In his second and most recent professional boxing bout, Jake Paul faced former NBA player and reputable athlete, Nate Robinson. This fight was the co-headlining matchup of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition boxing event on November 28th, 2020.

The Problem Child dominated the fight, repeatedly knocking down Nate Robinson before ending the fight with a thunderous one-punch KO that knocked Robinson out cold in round two.

Practice makes perfect pic.twitter.com/MNM8KvyR4m — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 17, 2020

After knocking out former NBA star Nate Robinson tonight, @jakepaul says he wants @TheNotoriousMMA and/or @dillondanis next and predicts he’d knock both out. (📽 @triller) pic.twitter.com/eubdl9j3kE — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) November 29, 2020

The consensus in the combat sports world is that Jake Paul could face Ben Askren in March 2021. Alternatively, the belief is that Paul’s next professional boxing bout could be against longtime rival and Bellator fighter, Dillon Danis.

