"He's backing out of fighting me" - Dillon Danis attacks Jake Paul in latest tweet

Dillon Danis has claimed that YouTube star Jake Paul is trying to avoid a possible fight with him.

Danis, 27, has been in a feud with Paul ever since the popular YouTuber called out Conor McGregor after defeating former NBA star Nate Robinson in an exhibition boxing match. Paul also stated that he wants to knock out everyone from McGregor's camp, including Danis.

Danis, who currently competes in Bellator, recently posted a tweet alleging that Paul does not want to fight him.

The Bellator star's tweet has come in the wake of Paul's latest statements on Instagram where he addressed the status of his potential fight with McGregor. The YouTuber noted that he is "done talking about the situation" and that the UFC president Dana White is afraid of letting someone from the promotion lose to him.

Paul responded to White's comments after the UFC president said that the Paul brothers' venture into boxing is a "big gimmick." The 22-year-old also stated that Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. PPV - on which he fought Robinson - sold 1.8 million PPV buys, which is far more than UFC's highest-selling PPV of 2020.

Interestingly, while speaking to the Nelk Boys, Paul had claimed that Danis turned down a seven-figure fight against him.

The enmity between Jake Paul and Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis and Jake Paul have been trading insults at each other for a while now. However, their rift took an ugly turn after Paul did a drive-by on Danis and attacked him with water balloons.

Paul's drive-by forced a hostile response out of Danis, who then involved the YouTuber's ex-girlfriend into the feud.

Moreover, Danis is not the only mixed-martial-artist to rail against the 22-year-old YouTuber. Former UFC fighter Ben Askren also criticized him, to which Paul responded by offering him a fight. Top UFC stars like Nate Diaz and Chris Weidman have also lambasted Paul for taking a dig at the UFC and Dana White.

I’ll give you props.... @jakepaul While I was collecting Gold Medals and UFC belts, you were collecting followers. That’s nice. They can all follow you to the hospital after I break your face.🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/h2jpyUjXEx — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 8, 2020

Erstwhile UFC champion Henry Cejudo even stated that he wants to break Paul's face.