Youtuber Jake Paul wants to KO everyone in UFC star Conor McGregor's camp before fighting the Irishman

Famous Youtuber Jake Paul has made a small fortune and garnered millions of followers and fans through his viral content on social media.

However, the 23-year old Paul is looking to exchange his camera for boxing gloves in a quest for a new career.

Jake Paul already has a professional boxing win against fellow influencer AnEsonGib and is set to take on former NBA superstar Nate Robinson this weekend in his second professional outing. He will be fighting in the undercard of Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr.

jake paul will knock out professional athlete/NBA superstar nate robinson in round one — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) November 27, 2020

However, Paul has set his sights on the next set of targets and it would seem as if he has his boxing career all figured out.

Jake in a recent interaction with MMA fighting, said that “I’m going to beat up Dilon Danis which is from (Conor McGregor’s) camp. I want to KO everyone in Conor McGregor’s camp and then it’s time to fight McGregor. It’s going to happen.”

Jake had earlier shown a keen desire to take on Dilon Danis in the boxing ring.

Paul also stated during the Tyson – Jones media day on Friday that he had ‘fallen in love’ with the sport of boxing.

“I’m doing this because I love it. I don’t need to do it. I have my music, my YouTube stuff, my acting, my businesses, but I’m doing this because I love it. Everything about it. The show, the weigh-ins, the talking sh*t.” Jake Paul further added.

Advertisement

Elaborating on his plan to eventually face Conor McGregor in the future, Jake further stated.

“It just makes sense. At the end of the day, this is a business and they’re saying that this fight is breaking all the pay-per-view pre-sale records. I’m the co-main event and Conor McGregor’s bringing those same pay-per-view numbers. There’s no other fighter with this big of a platform that’s calling out Conor McGregor right now. His biggest competitor Khabib retired.”

Jake Paul set to take on Nate Robinson on November 28th

Jake Paul will be taking on former NBA star Nate Robinson in the co-main event of the Mike Tyson – Roy Jones Jr. pay-per-view.

The card sees former UFC fighter Rashad Coulter going up against Hasim Rahman Jr.

Badou Jack also takes on Blake McKernan in a Light Heavyweight bout.

The anticipation of Mike Tyson’s return has led to this PPV being the most pre-ordered spectacle ever.