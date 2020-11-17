YouTuber Jake Paul calls out UFC Lightweight Conor McGregor's training partner Dillon Danis

YouTube personality Jake Paul is all set to compete in his second professional boxing bout on November 28th.

While training for his fight, Jake Paul was asked by The Schmo about who he would rather face in the ring first: Dillon Danis or Ben Askren.

The YouTuber had a clear answer in mind said he would rather face Danis first.

“Probably Dillon Danis because that kid won't shut the f*ck up. Dillon Danis is the kind of guy to water his garden after it rains, I mean, nobody like him," Paul said.

Dillon Danis rose to prominence in the MMA community after being part of Conor McGregor's camp for his rematch against Nate Diaz at UFC 202.

Being in McGregor's inner circle gave him an exposure boost that he has capitalized on. After announcing his intention to transition from Brazilian jiu-jitsu to MMA, the New Yorker was snapped up by Bellator on a multi-fight deal. He turned in a successful debut at Bellator 198, defeating Kyle Walker.

Advertisement

Danis would fight again for the promotion in June 2019, submitting Max Humphrey in the first round. Danis has not fought since.

Danis was also involved in the infamous brawl at the end of UFC 229, after the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor title bout.

Jake Paul set to take on Nate Robinson in the undercard of Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.

Jake Paul will make his second appearance as a professional boxer on November 28th, when he takes on the debuting Nate Robinson.

Robinson is a former NBA point guard who has played for LA Clippers, Boston Celtics, and Chicago Bulls among other teams.

The card is headlined by former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson returning to take on former four-division boxing champion Roy Jones Jr.

The card is also scheduled to host a fight between Englishman Viddal Riley and Rashad Coulter.

While Coulter is a mixed martial artist, Viddal is a four-fight professional boxer with a background in amateur boxing.

Incidentally, Viddal also coached Jake’s brother Logan in his boxing match against fellow YouTuber KSI.