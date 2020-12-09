UFC legend Henry Cejudo intends to 'break Jake Paul's face'

UFC legend Henry Cejudo has taken a jibe at YouTube megastar Jake Paul on his official social media account. Taking to Twitter, former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has asserted that he intends to break Jake Paul’s face.

Henry Cejudo is not the only MMA fighter who’s been targeted by Jake Paul

Henry Cejudo and Jake Paul have lately been engaged in a war of words on social media, with Paul initially challenging any MMA fighter to face him in a professional boxing match.

Jake Paul is considered to be one of the most popular YouTube stars today. He and his older brother Logan Paul enjoy a significant fan-following as internet personalities and celebrities.

Paul made his professional boxing debut in January of this year against fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib. He defeated Gib via first-round TKO in their fight.

In his second professional boxing bout, Jake Paul faced former NBA star Nate Robinson in the co-headlining matchup of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition boxing event. Robinson was making his pro boxing debut, whereas Paul entered the fight with a 1-0 record.

Jake Paul put on an outstanding performance against Robinson and dominated the fight. He knocked the latter out cold in round two of their fight. Paul then proceeded to challenge several notable MMA fighters such as UFC icon Conor McGregor, Ben Askren, Dillon Danis, and many more.

In fact, even prior to his spectacular victory over Nate Robinson, Jake Paul had consistently stated that he’d like to fight MMA’s biggest stars in professional boxing matches.

Henry Cejudo and Jake Paul have been taking jibes at one another on social media

Henry Cejudo recently sent out multiple tweets whereby he insinuated that Jake Paul is a huge fan of his. Cejudo added that Paul ought to "sign the contract," hinting at a potential fight between them.

Jake Paul responded to Henry Cejudo by tweeting that he is indeed a huge fan of the latter. Paul then referred to the UFC legend as the "mini champ" and alluded to the significant size difference between him and Cejudo.

Paul proceeded to suggest that Henry Cejudo is incapable of drawing fans by taking a shot at Cejudo’s UFC PPV sales.

Not one to be outdone, Cejudo fired back by noting that the last PPV event Paul competed in – the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition boxing event – was a PPV success due to Tyson, not Paul.

Yo @jakepaul since you really think your a legit fighter by beating up on retired NBA D lister’s who really deserves a academy award for best fall. How about we fight and if I can’t stop you I’ll give all money to charity of your choice. #dontbescaredhomie 🖊 📄 pic.twitter.com/cLXKxLtNuY — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 6, 2020

I had no idea this dirt bag @jakepaul was a fanboy! Sign the contract and you might have your dream of meeting your idol Triple C! Ps I’m sending a digital autograph for you baby 💋 ❤️ 💋❤️ pic.twitter.com/4VOarKc5yN — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 7, 2020

Or....Your PPV #’s? Everyone ordered that fight for TYSON...nobody even knew your were fighting Smokey Robinson on the undercard. BTW, looting purses from the mall doesn’t count as buying. https://t.co/Prcugzhcl9 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 8, 2020

Furthermore, Henry Cejudo, an Olympic gold medalist, has now sent out yet another tweet and claimed that he’d break Jake Paul’s face. Cejudo’s tweet read as follows:

“I’ll give you props....@jakepaul While I was collecting Gold Medals and UFC belts, you were collecting followers. That’s nice. They can all follow you to the hospital after I break your face.”

I’ll give you props.... @jakepaul While I was collecting Gold Medals and UFC belts, you were collecting followers. That’s nice. They can all follow you to the hospital after I break your face.🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/h2jpyUjXEx — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 8, 2020

Henry Cejudo’s last fight was a second-round TKO win over Dominick Cruz in May. The fight witnessed Cejudo successfully defend the UFC bantamweight title, for which he weighed in at 135 pounds.

On the other hand, Jake Paul weighed in at 189 pounds for his last fight against Nate Robinson this November.

The size discrepancy – be that as it may – the consensus in the combat sports world is that if they do eventually reach an agreement to fight, it would likely be an exhibition boxing match.