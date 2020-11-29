UFC fighters pay their respects to Mike Tyson after he looks very impressive against Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson’s return lived up to the hype.

The former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion looked much sharper than his younger and more active opponent Roy Jones Jr. on his return to the boxing ring after an absence of 15 years.

The bout was fought under modified rules with 8 two-minutes rounds and a pre-match condition of not declaring an official winner.

And hence, while the judges scored the fight a draw, many experts gave the match, best described as a sparring session between the two legends, to Mike Tyson six rounds to two.

Mike Tyson looked the bigger man and better boxer throughout the bout and landed more shots with more sting.

Roy Jones was looking to utilize his patented lateral movement to throw Mike Tyson off his scent.

And he succeeded to some extent in the second round which was his best round by far.

Mike Tyson, though, figured out his game plan and countered efficiently thereon, landing some beautiful combinations and shots to the body in the 3rd and 4th round.

Both fighters looked tired and worn out by the end of the 4th round and there was a lot of clinching as both fighters were looking to ride the clock.

Mike Tyson however, was the more active fighter in the later rounds and easily would have got the nod on the judges’ scorecards if the fight were to have an official winner.

Many UFC fighters paid tribute to the boxing great after his impressive performance.

Tributes pour in for Mike Tyson after his impressive

comeback

Henry Cejudo was cheering for Mike Tyson.

Let’s go Uncle Mike . Close it out strong . Legends only . I believe in you. #tysonvsjonesjr — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) November 29, 2020

Brian Ortega had kind words for both legends.

Congrats to both @miketyson and @royjonesjrofficial both men went in there and boxed it out for 8 rounds. Good shit ! 🔥🥊 @ Los Angeles, California https://t.co/rtZtaLwO5V — Brian Ortega (@BrianTcity) November 29, 2020

Aljamain Sterling was impressed with both fighters too

Pass the age of 50! Forever legends! Thank you Mike Tyson and Roy Jones JR.#TysonJones #TysonvsJones — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) November 29, 2020

Jake Paul really stole the show. Think about that. Mike Tyson, roy jones jr both on a card, and performance of the night and fon go to Jake Paul 🤦🏻‍♂️ — malki kawa (@malkikawa) November 29, 2020

Gilbert Melendez was 'entertained' by the fight

Congrats to Iron Mike and Roy Jones Jr. I was entertained. I’ll order the next one. #tysonvsjonesjr — Gilbert Melendez (@GilbertMelendez) November 29, 2020

Tatiana Suarez too, was impressed

Derek Brunson played the matchmaker

Rizin over here here rubbing their hands like .... Mike Tyson vs Anderson Silva 🐸☕️ — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 29, 2020

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was impressed

I’m more than impressed right now by both of these legends #tysonvsjones — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) November 29, 2020

Tyson is officially the greatest of all time , #StillGotIt — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 29, 2020

Mike Tyson will take his pressure & head movement to the grave . Unreal #TysonJones — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) November 29, 2020

Yo,

This is like the real life version of the movie @GrudgeMatch staring @TheSlyStallone and Robert De Niro. #tysonvsjones — Corey 'Overtime' Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) November 29, 2020

Watching mike move is crazy — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) November 29, 2020