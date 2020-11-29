Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

UFC fighters pay their respects to Mike Tyson after he looks very impressive against Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson
Dhruv Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified 29 Nov 2020, 12:17 IST
News
Advertisement

Mike Tyson’s return lived up to the hype.

The former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion looked much sharper than his younger and more active opponent Roy Jones Jr. on his return to the boxing ring after an absence of 15 years.

The bout was fought under modified rules with 8 two-minutes rounds and a pre-match condition of not declaring an official winner.

And hence, while the judges scored the fight a draw, many experts gave the match, best described as a sparring session between the two legends, to Mike Tyson six rounds to two.

Mike Tyson looked the bigger man and better boxer throughout the bout and landed more shots with more sting.

Roy Jones was looking to utilize his patented lateral movement to throw Mike Tyson off his scent.

And he succeeded to some extent in the second round which was his best round by far.

Mike Tyson, though, figured out his game plan and countered efficiently thereon, landing some beautiful combinations and shots to the body in the 3rd and 4th round.

Both fighters looked tired and worn out by the end of the 4th round and there was a lot of clinching as both fighters were looking to ride the clock.

Mike Tyson however, was the more active fighter in the later rounds and easily would have got the nod on the judges’ scorecards if the fight were to have an official winner.

Advertisement

Many UFC fighters paid tribute to the boxing great after his impressive performance.

Tributes pour in for Mike Tyson after his impressive

comeback

Henry Cejudo was cheering for Mike Tyson.

Brian Ortega had kind words for both legends.

Aljamain Sterling was impressed with both fighters too

Advertisement

Gilbert Melendez was 'entertained' by the fight

Tatiana Suarez too, was impressed

Derek Brunson played the matchmaker

Advertisement

Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was impressed

Advertisement
Published 29 Nov 2020, 12:17 IST
UFC Mike Tyson Henry Cejudo Greatest Boxers of All Time UFC Fighters
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी