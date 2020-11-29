UFC fighters pay their respects to Mike Tyson after he looks very impressive against Roy Jones Jr.

Mike Tyson’s return lived up to the hype.
The former undisputed heavyweight boxing champion looked much sharper than his younger and more active opponent Roy Jones Jr. on his return to the boxing ring after an absence of 15 years.
The bout was fought under modified rules with 8 two-minutes rounds and a pre-match condition of not declaring an official winner.
And hence, while the judges scored the fight a draw, many experts gave the match, best described as a sparring session between the two legends, to Mike Tyson six rounds to two.
Mike Tyson looked the bigger man and better boxer throughout the bout and landed more shots with more sting.
Roy Jones was looking to utilize his patented lateral movement to throw Mike Tyson off his scent.
And he succeeded to some extent in the second round which was his best round by far.
Mike Tyson, though, figured out his game plan and countered efficiently thereon, landing some beautiful combinations and shots to the body in the 3rd and 4th round.
Both fighters looked tired and worn out by the end of the 4th round and there was a lot of clinching as both fighters were looking to ride the clock.
Mike Tyson however, was the more active fighter in the later rounds and easily would have got the nod on the judges’ scorecards if the fight were to have an official winner.
Many UFC fighters paid tribute to the boxing great after his impressive performance.
