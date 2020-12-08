YouTube sensation Jake Paul has roasted former UFC two-division champion, Henry Cejudo.

Jake Paul recently fought former NBA ace, Nate Robinson, at the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr pay-per-view on November 28, 2020. Paul shot to fame in the combat sports world with the devastating knockout of Robinson who initially lost consciousness after being hit flush on the jaw with a right hook from the YouTuber.

Following the huge victory, Logan Paul decided to call out the likes of Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, and Ben Askren.

Jake Paul's callouts caught the attention of Henry Cejudo and he challenged the former to a boxing match. Cejudo even claimed that he'd donate his fight purse to charity if he fails to finish Paul in the potential fight. Cejudo even dared Jake Paul to sign the contract for a fight against him and jokingly claimed that if he signs, Paul would finally get to meet his 'idol.'

I had no idea this dirt bag @jakepaul was a fanboy! Sign the contract and you might have your dream of meeting your idol Triple C! Ps I’m sending a digital autograph for you baby 💋 ❤️ 💋❤️ pic.twitter.com/4VOarKc5yN — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 7, 2020

Jake Paul blasts Henry Cejudo in response to recent call out

Unsurprisingly, Jake Paul has now responded to Cejudo's callout, taking a jibe at the Triple-C by asking him he if can sell pay-per-views. Paul referred to Cejudo as a 'mini-champ' and claimed that he is the only fan Cejudo has, since the latter's fights don't sell.

I’m a huge fan!! You’re the mini champ!



But it seems like I’m your only fan because the purses I buy my girlfriend are worth more than your fight purses😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫😫



where your PPV #’s at champ? https://t.co/S3cdXDXThx — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 7, 2020

Jake Paul has two knockout wins in two fights after turning professional. The 23-year-old made his pro debut in January earlier this year and registered a first-round TKO win over fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib. He followed it up with a second-round knockout win against Robinson recently.

Henry Cejudo retired from MMA following his TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.