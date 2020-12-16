Watch: Jake Paul surprise attacks Dillon Danis with water balloons in drive-by attack

Jake Paul's attacks and provocations directed at former UFC double-champion Conor McGregor continued as the YouTuber pranked McGregor's friend and training partner, Dillon Danis.

In a video recently added to his Instagram, Jake Paul appears to surprise Danis in the middle of an interview in Los Angeles. Paul is in the back of a pickup truck with water balloons and other projectiles, which he uses to throw at Danis while cursing him and McGregor. Danis's efforts to pursue the vehicle are worthless as the YouTuber and his gang speed away from the scene.

"[I] caught the biggest sh*t talker slacking. Dillon Danis, you have to check-in when you come to Los Angeles."

The prank is Paul's latest attempt to get McGregor's attention. Ahead of this, the YouTuber posted a foul-mouthed callout video in which he utters personal attacks on the Irishman, his fiancée, Dana White, and even McGregor's next opponent, Dustin Poirier.

According to Paul, his team has sent an offer of $50 million to McGregor if the UFC legend accepts to face him in a boxing bout. His brother, Logan Paul, who also is a YouTuber, will fight boxing great Floyd Mayweather in February 2020.

Jake Paul callouts to the MMA world

The feud between Jake Paul and Dillon Danis is nothing new. The YouTuber produced a streak of challenges to various MMA fighters after his second professional boxing win against former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Ben Askren and Dillon Danis were two of the names that decided to answer Paul. While Askren is a retired MMA champion, Danis has only recently started his own career competing in Bellator.

Former UFC double-champion Daniel Cormier and ESPN's MMA reporter Ariel Helwani had fun imagining a fight between Conor McGregor's friend and Jake Paul.

"Conor [McGregor] beats Jake Paul in a boxing match, but Jake Paul beats Dillon Danis… Dillon does not need to fight Jake Paul because he'll get beat up," Cormier said.

The most recent reply from the UFC world regarding Paul was the promotion's president Dana White saying that Amanda Nunes, reigning women's UFC double-champion, should fight the social media star. Nunes said she would be up for the challenge.

"I'm thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock his ass out," White told TMZ Sports. "[Conor McGregor] is one of the greatest fighters on Earth right now. He shouldn't be fighting kids that have f*cking YouTube videos."