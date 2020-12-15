Jake Paul unloads foul-mouthed rant at Conor McGregor, tells him to 'sign the contract'

Jake Paul has made another challenge to Conor McGregor, this time crossing the barriers of good manners by a considerable extent. In the nasty video that Jake Paul posted on his social media, the YouTuber makes a series of personal attacks on the former UFC double-champion.

Jake Paul has been calling McGregor out for a long time, but he never went this far before. With this latest attempt, the YouTuber-turned-boxer expects to finally bring McGregor's attention to his pleading.

Here are the aggressive sentences that Jake Paul uttered and what they refer to.

"What the f**k is up with you Irish c**t. Good morning, Conor McGregor. I know you are probably beating up old dudes in a bar right now, or maybe you are jacking off because you are sick of f*****g your wife. I mean, she is four, Conor. You could do a lot better, but Happy Monday."

In the opening sentence of Jake Paul's call out, he refers to an incident that McGregor was involved in last year, when he punched a 50-year-old man in a pub in his hometown, Dublin.

Jake Paul also provokes the Irishman by insinuating McGregor's fiancée is 'a a four' out of ten, in a foul ranking system that some men use to rate women. Jake Paul took a step further with this incitement in particular, and now the only person he follows on his Instagram is Dee Devlin, McGregor's fiancée.

"My team sent you a $50 million offer this morning—$ 50 million past proof of funds. The biggest fight offer you have ever been offered, but you are scared to fight me, Conor. You are ducking me because you don't want to lose to a f*cking YouTuber. You are 0-1 as a boxer. I'm 2-0 as a boxer. I just came off the eighth biggest pay-per-view event in history, but you want to fight Dustin Poirier, who has less followers on Instagram than my f*cking dog. That's a fact."

It is a lie that $50 million is the highest bid McGregor has ever been offered. In his boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather, McGregor pocketed a reported $130 million.

It is a fact that Jake Paul has more professional boxing wins than McGregor. The former UFC double-champion only fought once when he lost to Mayweather. Jake Paul fought twice, winning the first bout against fellow-YouTuber AnEsonGib, and the second fronting former NBA player Nate Robinson.

Advertisement

Another wrongly delivered information is that 'Lil Moo' and 'Thor', Jake Paul's dogs, have more followers than Dustin Poirier. While the dogs have just over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, Poirier has 1.8 million.

"And Dana White, you are a f*cking p*ssy too, you ugly f*cking bald b*tch. You said there is a 0% chance of this fight happening, but there is a 0% chance of you getting some f*cking p*ssy. Conor, you are scared. Dana, you are scared. Sign the f*cking contract, you idiots. Jesus f*cking Christ, Irish b*tch."

Until now, Conor McGregor hasn't answered to any of Jake Paul's incitements.

Jake Paul's boxing career

Jake Paul and his brother Logan are two YouTubers and social media influencers who recently delved into a journey in the world of professional boxing. The duo has produced numerous controversies since then.

Advertisement

The first time Jake Paul entered the ring in a professional boxing bout was last year when he faced AnEsonGib, another YouTuber. With an easy win, the youngest of the Paul brothers boosted his confidence, encouraging him to call out famous MMA fighters to meet him inside the ring.

This year, Jake Paul defeated former NBA player Nate Robinson in a fight that preceded Mike Tyson's retirement return. Producing another impressive performance, the YouTuber reinforced his challenges to any MMA fighters who dare to box against him.

Conor McGregor is Jake Paul's favorite target. And since Floyd Mayweather announced that he will have an exhibition boxing bout with Jake's brother, Logan Paul, the social media star seems to be rushing to get the UFC legend to accept his bravado.

How will McGregor respond to Jake Paul's comments? Let us know in the comments section below.