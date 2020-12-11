Where is Conor McGregor from? Explaining the origin of Proper No. Twelve Whiskey

Conor McGregor is probably the most famous name in UFC. The Irishman built his legacy with striking performances in three different divisions, capturing the belt in two of them.

Always displaying the Irish flag whenever he is fighting, McGregor's Dublin roots are well known to the rest of the world. Born and raised in the capital city of Ireland, The Notorious One never forgot the place where he came from.

It would not be a challenge for anyone from Dublin to pinpoint McGregor's exact origin by just hearing his accent. It is easy to recognize the distinct accent from Crumlin with a well-trained ear, a village located southwest of the Liffey River, which cuts Dublin in half. McGregor had this to say about the place.

"I come from a place called Crumlin, in Dublin 12. It's a place dear to my heart. It's where I learned how to fight; it made me who I am today. It's a place I'm still very much a part of every single day of my life."

In Crumlin, McGregor would take the first steps in his fighting career. Phil Sutcliffe Sr., owner of the Crumlin Boxing Club and a two-time Olympian boxer, was the first to teach a young McGregor how to throw a punch.

Although at those times, McGregor was better known for his speed when playing football or running back to his house after picking up fights around the neighborhood. Speaking to the Irish Independent, one of McGregor's childhood friends remembered the UFC's legend inclination to trouble since a young age.

"When he [McGregor] would do things, he would run inside [his house], and his mother Margaret would come out and defend him. He would do things just for a laugh. You can see it sometimes still in him every now and again when he is interviewed on the television. When he is not the brash, and when he is not the swaggering Conor McGregor, you see the little young Conor come out."

Even though Conor McGregor now lives in County Kildare, less than 30 miles away from the capital, the former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight champion is not a rare sight in the streets of Crumlin. In 2019, he went back to the place which saw his first blows to participate in an exhibition boxing bout.

But McGregor's loving relationship with Crumlin goes beyond their sports connection. The UFC legend is often linked to philanthropic activities within the neighborhood, especially with its children's hospital.

"It was an honour to support Our Ladies Children's Hospital of Crumlin at the 7th Annual 'Best of Ireland Gala' dinner in New York City tonight. Over $800k was raised for the hospital. Tonight alone. Amazing. The highest number of each previous gala. $800k plus thousand is truly a lot of money, and everyone involved in this should be very proud. I look forward to hearing and seeing reports of where the money is put to use in the hospital. What a great night," wrote Conor McGregor on his Instagram.

Conor McGregor and Proper No. Twelve whiskey

In 2018, Conor McGregor announced to the world his new entrepreneurial venture with his new whiskey brand Proper No. Twelve.

While the spirit's name might be confusing to some people, it is unmistakable to any Irish person. Crumlin, or D12, where McGregor grew up, is one of the 22 different postcodes that Dublin is divided into.

"It's proper Irish whiskey, and 12 is my hometown. Growing up on the streets of Dublin 12, I learned the values of loyalty and hard work. I respect other Irish whiskeys, but I am coming in strong, with passion and with purpose. I am the founder of this company, and I am going to give it my all."

Conor McGregor claims that he bought the world's oldest distillery to be his whiskey brand's home with the former brewmaster of Guinness - the world's most famous beer - in command of operations.

The whiskey brand is another addition to the Irish MMA fighter's impressive portfolio. The Notorious One is also the co-owner of 'August McGregor' menswear brand and 'McGregorFAST,' an upcoming elite conditioning and training program.

"Through much trial and error, they [Conor McGregor and the master distiller] worked together to create a blend of sweet Irish grain and single malt Irish whiskey. The result, a smooth balanced whiskey with hints of vanilla, honey-like sweetness and toasted wood," reads the Proper No. 12 about section in their website.

Conor McGregor's upcoming fight

At the beginning of 2019, Conor McGregor made his long-awaited return to the octagon with a categorical win over Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone. The Irishman only needed 40 seconds to send Cerrone to the canvas in their UFC Welterweight bout.

Although the former double-champion wanted a rematch with Khabib Nurmagomedov, UFC decided to match him up against Dustin Poirier for the second time. The two will lock horns on January 23.

Poirier, who lost to Conor McGregor in less than two minutes in their first encounter back in 2014, comes to the fight from a win against Dan Hooker via unanimous decision.

The two fighters lost their title shots against Nurmagomedov and are keen to show they still deserve another chance for the division's belt.