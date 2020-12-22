Jake Paul calls Dillon Danis a 'scared' coward for turning down seven-figure fight deal

Even with Bellator's president Scott Coker's avail, Jake Paul believes that Dillon Danis is scared to fight him. The YouTuber commented on the fact that Danis is taking too long to accept an alleged "seven-digit deal."

In an interview with the Nelk Boys in a stream in their Twitch channel, Jake Paul expanded on his now personal feud with Danis.

"Look, there is a lot of people, Ben Askren, half of the UFC is calling me out. (Dillon Danis) is scared. He's scared. We have a deal out to him right now, a life-changing deal for him," Paul asserted. "This guy lives in New York in a little f*cking apartment and has f*ucking and has some Yeezy's he puts on every day and thinks he's fitted. This guy is a f*cking, this guy is the f*cking joke of the jiu-jitsu world. Nobody f*cking likes him."

With two wins in his only two Bellator fights until now, Danis is praised for his jiu-jitsu skills, but not so much for his abilities when it comes to boxing. Jake Paul has just launched his pugilist career, holding the very same number of victories as his rival.

"So, we put a life-changing offer on the table for Dillon Danis, and he is blaming a knee injury. He has four months from now to train," Paul added. "This guy is a f*cking coward. This guy is scared of me. He talks sh*t online, but when the deal is put in front of him, seven figures, life-changing, he all of a sudden doesn't want to do it."

The Dillon Danis and Jake Paul altercation continue to get increasingly tense as the two exchange accusations and insults.

Danis is not happy with Paul's last advance. After mocking Danis, the YouTuber decided to target his girlfriend, Savannah Montano, in a video prank where he calls Montano.

How did Jake Paul and Dillon Danis' beef start?

Since his debut in boxing against AnEsonGib last year, Jake Paul has called out almost everyone in the MMA world. After defeating former NBA player Nate Robinson and achieving his second win, Paul narrowed his aim at former UFC double-champion Conor McGregor.

But after being ignored continuously by McGregor, Jake Paul decided to change tactics and begun to attack everyone around the Irishman. From UFC president Dana White and McGregor's fiancée Dee Devlin to Dillon Danis.

Danis is a personal friend and training partner of The Notorious One and has been involved in other quarrels with the Irishman, such as the infamous episode with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Jake Paul decided to focus his attention on Danis after being overlooked by McGregor in a video where he offers the UFC legend $50 million for a boxing bout.

The social media star then made a surprise water balloon attack on Danis in Los Angeles and other charges directed at Danis' girlfriend, the model Savannah Montano.

