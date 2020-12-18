New angle of Jake Paul's 'attack' on Dillon Danis makes it look staged

New footage from the incident involving YouTuber Jake Paul and Bellator fighter Dillon Danis has emerged. Danis was in an interview with Brendan Schaub for the latter's YouTube channel 'Below the Belt' when he was surprised by Paul and his friends, who threw water balloons and toilet paper at Danis from a pickup truck.

At least, that was what it seemed from the video that Jake Paul posted on his social media accounts. In the new video that Schaub uploaded today, the whole thing looks like a staged brawl between Danis and the social media star.

"I was going to try to jump on the truck, but I couldn't get it. I was so close! I ducked, and I tried to hit him with the thing [toilet paper roll]. I couldn't get close because he drove off," described Danis.

From this perspective, we can see Danis and Schaub talking about Paul precisely at the moment when the pickup truck arrives to 'surprise' them. Danis starts laughing and doesn't seem to express a genuine reaction after being provoked by his 'enemy' Jake Paul.

"I don't think he would actually box me. [I] wish we would get out. Can we go and fight them now? Do you have a car?" An energetic Danis asks Schaub.

Schaub is often recording videos for his channel with the Paul brothers, especially Logan. It seems unlikely that Danis would be naive enough to be tricked into going to an interview with Schaub without expecting something from Jake Paul.

The prank was another effort by Jake Paul to get UFC legend Conor McGregor's attention. Danis is a personal friend and team member of McGregor's training camp.

Jake Paul is dedicated to fighting Conor McGregor in a boxing bout

The YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul made a video where he offers Conor McGregor $50 million for a boxing match. In the video, Paul utters offensive words towards McGregor, his fiancée Dee Devlin, UFC boss Dana White, and even McGregor's next opponent Dustin Poirier.

The MMA world has reacted to Jake Paul's call-out with disgust and outrage. While others pointed out that McGregor often also crosses the line of good manners with incitements ahead of his UFC fights.

The UFC president suggested that Amanda Nunes should face Jake Paul and guaranteed that the YouTuber will not fight McGregor anytime soon. Nunes, the current women's UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion, said she would be up for the challenge.

Jake Paul won his first two boxing bouts. Although his adversaries were not professional pugilists, Paul is convinced he could beat any MMA fighter in the ring.

McGregor's next fight will occur on January 23, 2020. The Irishman will have a rematch with Poirier in a UFC lightweight bout. The winner of this fight is expected to become the No. 1 contender for the division's belt.