Chris Weidman and Clarissa Shields are the latest MMA fighters to blast Jake Paul

Jake Paul keeps adding more disaffected mixed martial artists to the list. The most recent MMA fighters to react to his foul-mouthed callout at Conor McGregor are former UFC Middleweight champion Chris Weidman and recent PFL signee, Clarissa Shields.

In the video where Paul offers McGregor a $50 million contract for a boxing bout, the YouTuber also insults the Irish fighter, UFC president Dana White, and The Notorious One's fiancée, Dee Devlin. The challenge has been received under heavy criticism of the MMA world.

Weidman, currently ranked at No.11 in the UFC Middleweight division, was the latest UFC name to react to Jake Paul's comments.

"As punchable faces go, this might be the most punchable I have seen..."

As punchable faces go, this might be the most punchable I’ve seen... pic.twitter.com/xlOQuOqTDE — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) December 16, 2020

One of the best female boxers of all time, Claressa Shields, who has recently joined PFL in her new MMA venture, had previously said that she would beat Jake Paul at any time during an interview with TMZ Sports.

"I, Claressa Shields, will whoop Jake Paul's *ss! He can come in the ring weighing 180 pounds, and I will come weighing 168, and I will beat the sh*t out of him," Shields said at the time. "And anybody out there that says 'Oh, Jake Paul will destroy her because she's a woman.' I'm the greatest woman! So, no, Jake Paul won't do nothing with me, and if he thinks he can, he can come [to] see me."

Ironically, the answer of UFC boss Dana White to Jake Paul was that he was considering letting Amanda Nunes fight the YouTuber. Nunes is the top-ranked women's UFC pound-for-pound.

Shields renewed criticism of Jake Paul on Twitter:

"I saw this disrespect from Jake Paul to Conor McGregor! He truly needs the shit beat out of him! You don't talk about nobody's wife."

I saw this disrespect from @jakepaul to @TheNotoriousMMA ! He truly needs the shit beat out of him! You don’t talk about nobody wife 🙄 — ClaressaT-rexShields (@Claressashields) December 16, 2020

Jake Paul wants a fight with Conor McGregor

The social media star is trying to intensify his one-sided feud with Conor McGregor. The youngest of the Paul brothers started his boxing career last year and won both of his bouts until now. However, Jake Paul never faced a professional fighter, and both his opponents were considerably smaller.

Jake Paul seems to be extra motivated to believe the fight with McGregor would be possible after his older brother Logan Paul announced a boxing bout with sports legend Floyd Mayweather.

UFC president Dana White said the fight would not happen any time soon. White believes that McGregor is one of the best athletes in the world right now and shouldn't waste his time with "kids that make videos."

In response to that, Jake Paul published a sequence of videos pointing at White's contradiction since the UFC boss said he was considering putting Amanda Nunes, who is also one of the world's best fighters, to face the YouTuber.

