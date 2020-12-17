Jake Paul tells Dana White to 'wake up' and accept that he will fight Conor McGregor

Jake Paul seems to have a new target for his provocations. After posting videos challenging former UFC double-champion Conor McGregor and his friend, Dillon Danis, now the YouTuber has directed his attention to UFC president Dana White.

Jake Paul received criticism for his offensive callout to McGregor, where he talks about McGregor's fiancée and other polemics that the UFC legend has been involved with. He belittled the objectors, saying: "these people are soft."

These ppl so soft https://t.co/htHaTYrSTS — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 15, 2020

The UFC boss was one of the people to reply to Jake Paul's comments. White said that McGregor would not fight "YouTube kids" because he is one of the best fighters on the planet. But right after that, White suggested that women's UFC double-champion Amanda Nunes should face Paul.

"[Conor McGregor] is one of the greatest fighters on Earth right now. He shouldn't be fighting kids that have f*cking YouTube videos," White said in an interview with TMZ Sports. "I'm thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock his ass out."

In a sequence of videos added to Jake Paul's Instagram, the social media star breaks down White's answer, pointing out some contradictions, and insinuating that the UFC faces financial problems.

"All right, Dana boy, let me try to understand your logic here. So, you are saying that you don't want me to fight Conor McGregor because he is one of the greatest fighters in fighters, and I'm just like a YouTuber, or whatever. But then, in a statement today, you say, 'Oh, I'm thinking about just having Amanda Nunes knock him out, but she's also one of the greatest fighters in the world," examined Jake Paul.

Although Nunes said she would be up for the challenge of fighting Jake Paul, the YouTuber preferred to ignore this fact and bring the attention back to White and to his ambition of facing McGregor.

"Dana, you seem to have this thing where you sort of hate on video gamers or YouTubers or influencers, and us boxing and all this stuff," Jake Paul scrutinizes. "But then, you spend half [of] your time hanging out with the Nelk boys. And I know why: It is because they have 'hella' influence over the male audience. And you know that is going to promote the UFC. And right now, baby, there is nobody in this f*cking world who's promoting the UFC as much as me. Tens of millions of views; number one search result on Google when you type in Conor McGregor; when you type in UFC; when you type in Dana White. Okay? So, you are not making sense here."

The Nelk Boys are a Canadian group of YouTubers who are famous for their prank videos. White invited the group to go to the UFC Fight Island in the United Arab Emirates in September. From there, they went back to the United States together and headed to a Donald Trump rally in Arizona. White explained his relationship with the Nelk Boys in a recent interview. He said:

"So, they reached out to me, and [they] wanted to come to Fight Island to check out some fights, and I knew about them through my kids. So, I had already seen their stuff. They are actually really good. We had a good time, and it was fun," said White about the Nelk Boys. "What ended up happening was: I found out that that they were big Trump fans. So, I'm like, 'when I get back, I'm jumping on the plane with him, and we are heading over to Arizona.' They wanted to go, so I got them on."

The Nelk Boys ended being part of Trump's rally in Arizona and were seen dancing on the stage with the now-defeated presidential candidate.

Jake Paul continued his rant, saying that he is the obvious choice if the UFC wants to make money unless Khabib Nurmagomedov comes back from retirement.

"Dana, I know the world doesn't really know this because the UFC is this, you know, huge company, but we all know it is not doing that well. And I'm the biggest 'money fight' that you can do unless Khabib comes out of retirement. So, if you want the UFC to make the most amount of money, then you better start to wake the f*ck up and realize that Jake Paul versus Conor McGregor is going to happen at some point."

Conor McGregor still hasn't responded to Jake Paul's insults

Before his sequence of replies to UFC president Dana White, Jake Paul posted a screenshot of his private messages with UFC Conor McGregor. The YouTuber was bringing attention to the fact that McGregor saw Paul's texts for the first time. He believes McGregor got interested in the $50 million offer made by Jake Paul and his team for a boxing bout between the two.

In the video that Jake Paul posted on his social media, he makes aggressive insults to McGregor, his fiancée Dee Devlin, and White. Not long after, the YouTuber pranked Bellator's Dillon Danis, McGregor's personal friend and sparring partner, during an interview in Los Angeles. In a video, Jake Paul is seen in a pickup truck throwing water ballons at Danis while challenging McGregor to accept the fight.

Even after all of that, the former UFC double-champion still hasn't answered to any of Jake Paul's provocations. Do you think McGregor will accept Paul's challenge? Let us know in the comments.