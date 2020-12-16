Dillon Danis mocks Jake Paul for running scared after water balloon attack

Dillon Danis was the target of a prank crafted by Jake Paul earlier today. It was a provocation from the YouTuber to the former UFC double-champion, Conor McGregor; Danis being McGregor's personal friend and training partner.

The prank in question happened on Tuesday when the youngest of the Paul brothers approached the place where Danis was being interviewed in Los Angeles on the back of a pickup truck. From the car, Paul and his friends threw water balloons, toilet paper rolls, and other projectiles towards Danis.

The MMA fighter that is currently signed under Bellator tried to pursue the vehicle. As soon as Danis emerged from the crowd of reporters running in the direction of the truck, Paul gave orders to the driver to speed away.

"[I] caught the biggest sh*t talker slacking. Dillon Danis, you have to check-in when you come to Los Angeles."

Danis went on his social media to mock the fact that Jake Paul ran away when he approached the truck. Danis reposted the video and titled it with 'dip, dip, dip,' the words shouted by Paul to the driver as he advanced towards the car. 'Dip' is an American slang term that means 'to leave.'

This incident took place a day after Jake Paul recorded an offensive callout video to McGregor. In the video, Paul demands that the Irishman signs the $50 million contract offered for the bout while insulting Dana White and McGregor's fiancée, Dee Devlin.

Before the water balloon episode, the only person Jake Paul was following on his Instagram was Dee Devlin. But now, the YouTuber has also started to follow Danis' girlfriend in what is supposed to be a tasteless taunt.

UFC boss Dana White says Jake Paul can fight Amanda Nunes

Advertisement

The UFC president Dana White responded to Jake Paul's insults directed at him. In a foul-mouthed video that Paul posted on his social media accounts, the YouTuber refers to White as a 'bald coward,' and other offensive slangs.

"I'm thinking of letting Amanda Nunes knock his ass out," White told TMZ Sports.

White also addressed Paul's primary objective, which is to face Conor McGregor in a boxing bout.

"[Conor McGregor] is one of the greatest fighters on Earth right now. He shouldn't be fighting kids that have f*cking YouTube videos," White said. "There will be a day when Conor McGregor could do these types of fights and make a bunch of money, but it won't be taking place any time soon."

Amanda Nunes, the reigning women's UFC bantamweight and featherweight champion, said she accepts the challenge to fight Jake Paul. Nunes is known for her powerful strikes, and boxing is one of the biggest strengths in her fighting style.