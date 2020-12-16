Jake Paul explains why he fled after attacking Dillon Danis

Jake Paul has explained why he drove away after throwing toilet paper and water balloons at Dillon Danis on Tuesday.

Caught the biggest shit talker slacking @dillondanis you gotta check in when you come to La. #GenerousDriveBy pic.twitter.com/460MjnO3F6 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 15, 2020

Paul released a video on his social media of him in the back of a truck pulling up on Danis and throwing water balloons and toilet paper at him. Although many laughed at the incident, some criticized Paul for throwing the objects at Danis and then driving away.

After all the backlash, the YouTuber took to his Instagram stories to explain why he drove away.

"Man, the internet lets me down every day like y'all are really stupid. Y'all are like 'oh, he drove away, why didn't he fight him?' First of all, it is called a f*****g drive-by for a reason, it isn't not called a f*****g drive stay you dumb f***s," Paul said. "Second of all, why would I fight this guy for free in the middle of the f*****g street? We get paid millions and millions and millions and millions and millions and millions of dollars to fight, why would I fight him for free? Y'all stupid?"

The prank is just the latest in Jake Paul angling to get a fight with Danis and Conor McGregor, who is a teammate of the former.

Will Jake Paul and Dillon Danis ever fight?

Ever since Jake Paul knocked out Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard, he has become a big talking point in the combat sports world. The 23-year-old was an internet star but since the KO, many fighters, including Nate Diaz, have called him out.

For Jake Paul, he has made it clear that he wants to box McGregor and believes beating up his teammate in Danis will get him that attention. According to Bellator president Scott Coker, they would allow Danis to box Paul.

“Look, if Dillon wants to fight him in boxing, we’re not going to stand in the way. We’ll definitely let it happen and you know, that’s going to be up to him,” Coker said after Bellator 254. “Those conversations are ongoing and they have been happening.”

After all the trash talk and pranks, the hope for many is Jake Paul and Dillon Danis will box in 2021. If it happens, it would be a massive fight and if the YouTuber wins, a fight against McGregor would only become more likely.