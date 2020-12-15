Nate Diaz calls out Jake Paul after he insults Conor McGregor and Dana White in expletive-laden video

Weeks after his demolition of NBA star Nate Robinson, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul continues to grab headlines with his mass callouts, having officially challenged MMA great Conor McGregor to a $50-million fight recently.

The 23-year-old YouTuber has been actively looking for his next opponent, and Conor "The Notorious" McGregor seems to be right at the top of his list.

After weeks of speculation, Jake Paul officially threw down the gauntlet to McGregor in an expletive-laden video, where he not only insulted the Irish star and his wife, but also fired shots at UFC President Dana White:

From calling Conor McGregor scared and old to labelling Dana White an ugly, bald bit*h, Jake Paul did not mince any words as he issued a foul-mouthed $50-million challenge to fight McGregor.

While McGregor is yet to respond, his MMA counterpart Nate Diaz took to Twitter to give Jake Paul a taste of his own medicine by calling him a dumbsh*t who can't really fight:

Jake Paul u need your ass beat for free u spoiled fuck u can’t really fight dumbshit your gonna end up with your ass whooped for real somewhere talking like that 👊🏼 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) December 15, 2020

Not one to step away from a new challenge, Paul was quick to issue a rebuttal as he simply posted:

You saw what happened to the other Nate. https://t.co/Uq5LY2tQaS — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 15, 2020

With the simmering bad blood between Jake Paul and MMA stars reaching volcanic proportions, Twitter had a field day as they responded to the YouTuber's challenge video.

Advertisement

Twitter reacts as Jake Paul takes on Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor and Dana White on Twitter

Jake Paul recently made the transition from being a YouTube star to a professional boxer and so far boasts of a 2-0 record.

Conor McGregor, on the other hand, is a certified MMA legend, who is currently 0-1 in professional boxing after falling short against Floyd "Money" Mayweather in one of the greatest pay-per-view bouts of all time.

In his official callout video, Jake Paul took the opportunity to establish bragging rights, courtesy of his "superior" record as he went on an expletive-laden rant, all while wearing an Irish flag around his shoulders:

"My team sent you a 50 million dollar offer this morning , the biggest fight offer you've been ever offered but you're scared of fighting me Conor, you'll duck me cause you're scared of losing to a f*****g YouTuber! "

If that wasn't enough, he also proceeded to fire shots at Dana White:

Advertisement

"And Dana White, you're a f*****g pu**y too, you ugly, bald bit*h....Conor you're scared, Dana you're scared, sign the f*****g contract, you idiots! "

Soon after his video went viral, Twitter was abuzz with several reactions as the online community expressed their thoughts on the Jake Paul x Conor McGregor ft Nate Diaz situation:

Facts @jakepaul is a cunt talkin reckless like that. https://t.co/vKNvSfTwj4 — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) December 15, 2020

Nate Diaz says what just about everyone is thinking about Jake Paul#JakePaul 🤢🤮 https://t.co/D6L1pfsiFV — radiohaven.com 🎧 (@realradiohaven) December 15, 2020

NATE DIAZ VS JAKE PAUL BOOK THAT SHIT https://t.co/BwHkJ89uqD — SEAN (@seanarmia) December 15, 2020

Advertisement

Nate Diaz dropping Jake Paul would practically be porn for me. I’ve never wanted a “celebrity” match to happen so badly. https://t.co/o8WdxPb6Av — Yaz (@yazdestiny) December 15, 2020

Can’t even hold a flag correctly 😭 pic.twitter.com/HIjEMnlVbz — 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙬 (@ncfcmatthew) December 14, 2020

Nate Diaz fucking up jake Paul, now this I’d pay to see 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/yucJ0fJ4Ur — Hafiz Alfarzan (@HAlfarzan) December 15, 2020

Jake Paul calls out McGregor only for people to call for Nate Diaz to kick Paul’s ass 😂 #MMATwitter — MMAjake (@mma__jake) December 15, 2020

Advertisement

I'd like to remind every 12 yr old out there that Conor McGregor''s fighting an actual killer in a month. Not a YouTuber who gets his highlights from people who can't throw a punch. #UFC257 #JakePaul pic.twitter.com/HYaAX5dvJM — Bruhman ➐ (@KynnShab) December 15, 2020

I hope the fight between @jakepaul and @TheNotoriousMMA isn't organized. I hope Conor just pulls up and beats the shit out of him. — Nolan Cooper (@Juice_47) December 15, 2020

With the online community rallying behind Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor, it seems like a match-up with either of the two is surely somewhere on the horizon.

More importantly, as Jake Paul finds himself on the warpath with MMA stars, it begs the question: has he bitten off more than he can chew?