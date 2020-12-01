"Paul sisters": Dillon Danis offers to take on Logan and Jake Paul

Dillon Danis recently called out the Pauls on Twitter, vowing to take them both on in a single night.

Ever since Jake Paul shocked the world with a brutal KO victory against NBA star Nate Robinson, he has thrown down the gauntlet to some of the biggest names, and former UFC Champion Conor Mcgregor appears to be at the top of his list.

Jake Paul was caught on camera saying that he would knock out both Mcgregor and his friend Dillon Danis. While the MMA powerhouse is yet to respond, his sparring partner and teammate has been vocal in calling out the Paul brothers on social media.

the paul sisters can’t keep my name out of their mouth, let’s do both in the same night back to back no rest winner takes all. @jakepaul @LoganPaul pic.twitter.com/vrLoVSdsA8 — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) November 30, 2020

Sharing a montage of both Logan and Jake Paul trash talking about him, Dillon Danis claimed that he is willing to take on both brothers on the same night in a winner takes all bout.

Post his recent comments, the hype surrounding a potential bout between the two continues to grow as the online community responded to the makings of an all-new feud.

Twitter reacts as Dillon Danis calls out Logan and Jake Paul

Jake Paul is one of the most prominent YouTubers who recently made the switch to professional boxing.

Before his boxing career, the 23-year old was often spotted in videos alongside brother Logan. The duo would create content in the form of vlogs, pranks, or video games such as Fortnite.

After his recent victory over Nate Robinson, Jake Paul has publicly called out the likes of Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis.

What makes this feud all the more interesting is the recent involvement of MMA great Daniel Cormier, who stoked the fire with his comments.

In discussion with Canadian journalist Ariel Helwani, Daniel Cormier stated that while Jake Paul would lose to Conor McGregor in a boxing match, he would beat Dillon Danis.

In a straight boxing match I believe this.... don’t @ me! pic.twitter.com/rUWpQ49vpl — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) November 30, 2020

His comments did not sit well with Dillon Danis, who responded with a rebuttal of his own:

watch that fat mouth before i shut it. https://t.co/DiqlSN592C pic.twitter.com/M1ZPN8DiQf — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) December 1, 2020

As the back and forth ensued, Dillon Danis's recent tweets received replies from both Daniel Cormier and Jake Paul:

Danis sit your ass down before I call @jakepaul for you!!! https://t.co/vrPDyPOOyR — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 1, 2020

I’m wiping my ass with Dillon Danis then Jake Paul vs. @TheNotoriousMMA will happen and will win. Don’t underestimate the Cleveland kid. I will continue to shock the world. https://t.co/qilrPU2Etk — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) December 1, 2020

Post the high-octane Twitter exchange, here are some of the reactions online, as fans responded to the recent Jake Paul x Dillon Danis verbal joust:

Hope you waste em bro 😂♥️ pic.twitter.com/nSQF7bga5O — Dana Exotic♥️♥️ (@DanaExotic) November 30, 2020

Tag team match, you and @TheNotoriousMMA against the Paul sisters — Eric Byrne (@HotwheelsByrne) November 30, 2020

Jake Paul has a death wish if he thinks he can beat up @dillondanis https://t.co/LwqC0jS7oZ — Father Ted Crilly (@Tly54) November 27, 2020

Dude you’re judging Jake Paul for fighting a YOUTUBER and a NBA athlete? You’re saying he can beat somebody who has been training daily for 80% of his life? While @jakepaul was being a YOUTUBER @dillondanis was in a gym 😂 — santiago 🌋 (@dsan_tiago) December 1, 2020

Before anyone tries to defend Dillon and say otherwise just remember we’ve seen Dillon throw maybe 2 punches in his 2 mma fights 😂 — Joannas dome piece🏝 (@ThatsJDP) December 1, 2020

As the majority of the internet seems to favor Jake Paul in a boxing match against Dillon Danis, but it remains to be seen what course this feud eventually ends up taking in the forthcoming weeks.