"Paul sisters": Dillon Danis offers to take on Logan and Jake Paul

Dillon Danis recently called out the Pauls on Twitter, vowing to take them both on in a single night.
Ever since Jake Paul shocked the world with a brutal KO victory against NBA star Nate Robinson, he has thrown down the gauntlet to some of the biggest names, and former UFC Champion Conor Mcgregor appears to be at the top of his list.
Jake Paul was caught on camera saying that he would knock out both Mcgregor and his friend Dillon Danis. While the MMA powerhouse is yet to respond, his sparring partner and teammate has been vocal in calling out the Paul brothers on social media.
Sharing a montage of both Logan and Jake Paul trash talking about him, Dillon Danis claimed that he is willing to take on both brothers on the same night in a winner takes all bout.
Post his recent comments, the hype surrounding a potential bout between the two continues to grow as the online community responded to the makings of an all-new feud.
Twitter reacts as Dillon Danis calls out Logan and Jake Paul
Jake Paul is one of the most prominent YouTubers who recently made the switch to professional boxing.
Before his boxing career, the 23-year old was often spotted in videos alongside brother Logan. The duo would create content in the form of vlogs, pranks, or video games such as Fortnite.
After his recent victory over Nate Robinson, Jake Paul has publicly called out the likes of Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis.
What makes this feud all the more interesting is the recent involvement of MMA great Daniel Cormier, who stoked the fire with his comments.
In discussion with Canadian journalist Ariel Helwani, Daniel Cormier stated that while Jake Paul would lose to Conor McGregor in a boxing match, he would beat Dillon Danis.
His comments did not sit well with Dillon Danis, who responded with a rebuttal of his own:
As the back and forth ensued, Dillon Danis's recent tweets received replies from both Daniel Cormier and Jake Paul:
Post the high-octane Twitter exchange, here are some of the reactions online, as fans responded to the recent Jake Paul x Dillon Danis verbal joust:
As the majority of the internet seems to favor Jake Paul in a boxing match against Dillon Danis, but it remains to be seen what course this feud eventually ends up taking in the forthcoming weeks.Published 01 Dec 2020, 10:10 IST