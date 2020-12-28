Watch: Ben Askren calls Jake Paul a coward; Says the YouTuber has gone silent

Ben Askren has once again called out YouTube star Jake Paul via his official Instagram account.

Askren had recently claimed that he received an offer to fight the 23-year-old YouTuber, to which he responded by accepting the proposal.

"Yes, mister Jake Paul. I do accept (the fight). I know you called me. Listen, it is a pretty simple choice: I am going to make a whole bunch of money to beat up a guy who is pretending to be an athlete, because at the end of the day, that is what you are doing, and I know you may think, I do not have too many standup skills, but I don't really need to, okay? I am a world-class athlete," said Askren.

However, in Ben Askren's latest Instagram video, the former UFC star has stated that he has not heard anything from Paul ever since he accepted to fight him.

Ben Askren was one of many UFC stars who were called out by Jake Paul

Ben Askren asserted that he is not sure if he wants to fight anyone given that he has retired from the sport. However, when he learned that Jake Paul is seriously interested in fighting him, he accepted the offer, but now the YouTube star has gone silent.

"I retired, coaching wrestling, doing some podcasts, buying some Bitcoins, enjoying life, I don't know if I wanna fight anybody. So November, Jake Paul, calls me out... Couple of weeks later, (I) get a couple texts, then a week after that, I get some calls, I get an offer. Okay, this guy (Jake Paul) really wants to fight. Am I opposed to making some easy money beating up a YouTuber? Ofcourse, I am not. So what do I do? Sure, Jacob, I'll fight you. No problem. I accept publically on Twitter. Since then, Jacob has went silent. Jacob is kind of a coward," said Askren.

Ben Askren is one of the many UFC stars who have been called out by Paul, and it even appeared that he was at the forefront to challenge him supposedly on March 28.

After knocking out former NBA player Nate Robinson on Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. PPV, Paul said that he wants to take out Conor McGregor and everyone else from his camp.

As of now, Paul has received no attention from McGregor, but the 23-year-old is confident that he will eventually fight the Irishman at some point.