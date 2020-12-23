UFC star Ben Askren accepts Jake Paul's boxing match offer

Ben Askren has posted a video where he accepted to fight Jake Paul. Askren is one of the many MMA fighters that Paul has challenged to face him in a boxing bout.

Former UFC Middleweight title contender Chael Sonnen was the one to make the fight announcement first.

Askren is a former Bellator and ONE Welterweight champion before competing in the UFC. He started with a win over Robbie Lawler before facing two losses against Jorge Masvidal and Demian Maia. He announced his retirement from the sport in 2019.

"Jake Paul doesn't trust many in the media to spread the word... I was told 'Ben then Dillion.'"

. @jakepaul doesn’t trust many in the media to spread the word.... I’m was told “Ben then Dillion.” pic.twitter.com/evn9WdznoA — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) December 22, 2020

The former Bellator champion responded to Jake Paul's challenge and said he was going to make a lot of money beating up the YouTuber.

"Yes, mister Jake Paul. I do accept [it]. I know you called me. Listen, it is a pretty simple choice: I am going to make a whole bunch of money to beat up a guy who is pretending to be an athlete," Askren said. "Because at the end of the day, that is what you are doing, and I know you may think, I do not have too many standup skills, but I don't really need to, okay? I am a world-class athlete; I have won NCAA titles; I have been to the Olympics. I have won belts in multiple mixed martial arts associations."

Askren brought attention to the fact that Jake Paul has only fought twice until now, and although he has won both fights, his opponents were first-time pugilists. The first, a fellow-YouTuber, AnEsonGib and the second was former NBA player, Nate Robinson.

"And quite frankly, I am impressed that you delude yourself into thinking [that] you are actually a fighter, that you are really tough, that you can really box, it is quite impressive," vented Askren. "That [you think that] beating up another YouTuber, and beating up a boxer, who you would think that has never been in the ring before, makes you somehow good at boxing, because it does not. So, yes, Jake, I accept. I will see you on March 20 in Los Angeles, and I will humiliate you like millions of people want to see [it] happen."

Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul announcement comes after a new feud with Dillon Danis

While Jake Paul tried to get Conor McGregor's attention by offering him $50 million and offending his fiancée, he also started a feud with The Notorious One's close friend and training partner, Dillon Danis.

Jake Paul targeted Danis during an interview with a YouTube channel in Los Angeles. The social media star arrived in the back of a pickup truck and threw toilet paper rolls and water balloons at Danis. The Bellator's fighter tried to follow the vehicle, but the Jake Paul gang ran away from the scene before Danis got too close.

In the feud's next episode, Jake Paul called Danis' girlfriend, Savannah Montano. The model said she picked up the call because she didn't know it was Jake Paul.

But for Danis, that was too much; as he thinks that Jake Paul made it personal by involving his girlfriend in it.

"It is like, a lot of things that [Jake Paul] crossed [the line]. Like, it [involving one's girlfriend] is a different level. MMA [provocations] for me... my always philosophy is: This is not personal, [it] is business. But when you cross a line like that, and it is personal, it becomes a different level," Danis said.

