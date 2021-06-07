When is the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight happening?

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is set to face former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on August 28th, 2021, in a boxing match. The bout will be contested under the Showtime banner and will mark the fourth pro-boxing outing for the younger Paul brother.

Although the venue for the mega-clash hasn't been announced yet, many have speculated that Paul vs. Woodley will likely go down in Miami, Florida. According to The Sun, promoters of the event are also considering the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas.

One half of the forthcoming blockbuster affair, Tyron Woodley, recently unveiled a poster for the bout via Instagram:

Much has been made of the Paul brothers disrupting the combat sports world with their antics. However, owing to their social media influence, the boxing duo has raked in millions through pay-per-view buys. By drawing more eyes to professional boxing than ever, Jake and Logan Paul have certainly elevated the sport monetarily.

Also Read: 5 reasons the Paul brothers could be good for combat sports

Speaking of Tyron Woodley's massive payday for the forthcoming event, Malki Kawa (First Round Management) said:

"Yeah, he's getting paid really well. It's one of the best deals I've ever done. It's a tremendous deal. He's getting a large base number, he's getting a cut of the pay-per-view globally. He should walk away with a multi-million dollar payday. His base guarantee is in the millions already, but add on all the other extra stuff, it's a really nice payday."

Tyron Woodley's manager @malkikawa says his fighter " should walk away with a multi-million dollar payday" for his boxing match against Jake Paul:



"It’s one of the best deals I’ve ever done."



Watch full interview: https://t.co/7brESWr5FC pic.twitter.com/aPUgoi6uC0 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 3, 2021

How did Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley come to fruition?

The feud between the two combatants first flared up when Jake Paul was set to take on Tyron Woodley's close friend Ben Askren on April 17th. As Woodley went into Paul's locker room to inspect the latter's boxing gloves, 'The Problem Child' and one of his acquaintances, J'Leon Love, blasted 'T-Wood' for being unaware of the boxing ruleset.

Check out the verbal confrontation between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul's crew below:

Let’s be real.



A lot of boxers are calling out MMA fighters to step into a boxing ring.



But how many boxers are trying to step into a cage?



What happens here if this guy gets into a 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐥 fight with @TWooodley? pic.twitter.com/ukqlG3Vr3E — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) April 18, 2021

The subsequent back-and-forth on social media stirred up interest among fight fans about how a boxing fight between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley would play out. 'The Chosen One' will certainly be a step up in competition for the YouTube star, considering that Woodley was known for being a ferocious striker in his heyday in the UFC.

Check out Jake Paul's intense four-minute-long face-off with Tyron Woodley below:

Please take 30 seconds to answer this survey so that we can better understand how to serve your MMA needs.

Edited by Avinash Tewari