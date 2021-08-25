What is the PPV price of Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley?

As per the official Showtime website, the cost of the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley PPV is $59.99.

In the UK and Ireland, the PPV can be purchased from BT Sport Box Office. The event will cost £16.95 in the UK and €29.99 in Ireland.

The event will take place on August 29 at the Rocket Mortgage Field House in Cleveland, Ohio. The main card will start at 8 p.m. ET and 1 a.m. BST on Monday. The approximate time that the main event will begin is at 11:30 p.m. ET, which is 4:30 a.m. BST on Monday.

As the event comes closer, the highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley is taking over the media by storm. Regarded as the biggest event of the year by Tyron Woodley himself, both fighters were full of confidence coming into the fight week.

Also on the card is Briton Daniel Dubois and light heavyweight Tommy Fury, who might be a potential future opponent for Jake Paul. Dubois and Fury will both make their US debuts on August 29.

Watch the newly released promo music video for the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight on YouTube:

Jake Paul predicts a knockout under two rounds

Although Tyron Woodley came into fight week with newfound energy and optimism, 'The Problem Child' has a prediction of his own.

Jake Paul, who previously said he would knock 'The Chosen One' out in under three rounds, changed his prediction coming into fight week. The chaotic Youtuber, while talking to Sky Sports (as reported by The Mirror), said:

"Honestly after this camp, I said three [rounds] and now I'm thinking, max two. But to be honest, something in my heart tells me that it's going to be another one round fight. As crazy as that sounds. I think it's going to be a very short night for Tyron."

Edited by Utathya Ghosh