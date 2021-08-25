"It's the biggest fight of the year" - Tyron Woodley is full on confidence heading into his fight against Jake Paul, says people doubting him is 'kind of offensive'

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is set to make his boxing debut against Jake Paul on August 29. Since the start of this fight week, 'The Chosen One' has reflected sheer confidence going into the fight.

While speaking to fighthype.com, Woodley emphasized the extent of the fight with Paul. Speaking about the enormity of the bout, he said:

"People don't really understand how big of a fight this is, this is the biggest fight of the year. Hands down, no other fight is a bigger fight than this."

The 39-year old also criticized the MMA community and fans who have been doubting him going into his professional boxing debut. 'The Chosen One' said:

"I think the amount of people that know me, know better than to call me and ask me if I'm taking this fight for money or 'is this a good fight' or 'is it an exhibition', I don't understand why people think in 2021 somebody's willing to let somebody to pay them for a fight when I've been nothing but a competitor for 30 years, and it's kind of offensive."

Watch the full interview with Tyron Woodley below:

Tyron Woodley vowed to 'hurt' Jake Paul on August 29

Woodley and 'The Problem Child' have both been openly vocal about the supposed outcomes of their fight. However, Tyron Woodley, who previously embraced more of a calm demeanor in his last few UFC fights, has been unpredictably fired up leading up to the boxing match with Jake Paul.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Tyron Woodley predicted how the fight would conclude, saying:

“I’m just glad to be a part of it, but I’m not only here to participate,” a fired-up Woodley said Monday on The MMA Hour. “I’m here to f*cking take over. And you’re going to see Jake Paul get hurt in a way you’d never imagine. He may not want to do this again after this.”

Watch the latest fight promo here:

Tyron Woodley vs Jake Paul is set to take place in the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on August 29.

